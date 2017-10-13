This Writer Uncovered Never-Before-Published Photos Of Cultural Icons

In Jacob Lowentheil's The Psychological Portrait: Marcel Sternberger's Revelations in Photography , stunning portraits of Frida Kahlo, Albert Einstein, FDR, and others are published for the first time.

"Bringing to light these forgotten portraits of such 20th century giants has felt like a duty," Lowentheil told BuzzFeed Books via email. "Just as important as the photographs’ historical status is the technical and artistic quality of the images."

Lowentheil, who grew up around his family's antiquarian business, was used to uncovering vintage treasures, but this discovery felt special: "The Sternberger Collection contains a vast, nearly unparalleled record of eminent persons of the last century that has laid dormant since Sternberger’s premature death in 1956. There are only a handful of portrait photographers from the 20th century who captured the breadth of sitters that Sternberger photographed."