BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Writer Uncovered Never-Before-Published Photos Of Cultural Icons

books

This Writer Uncovered Never-Before-Published Photos Of Cultural Icons

In Jacob Lowentheil's The Psychological Portrait: Marcel Sternberger's Revelations in Photography, stunning portraits of Frida Kahlo, Albert Einstein, FDR, and others are published for the first time.

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 13, 2017, at 4:26 p.m. ET

When Jacob Lowentheil discovered the long-lost archives of photographer Marcel Sternberger in his father's storage, he knew he was looking at something special.

Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pearl S. Buck

What followed was a five-year mission to re-digitize and organize the never-before-seen portraits of such icons as Albert Einstein, Frida Kahlo, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, now collected in The Psychological Portrait: Marcel Sternberger's Revelations in Photography.

Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and chihuahua
Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and chihuahua

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bringing to light these forgotten portraits of such 20th century giants has felt like a duty," Lowentheil told BuzzFeed Books via email. "Just as important as the photographs’ historical status is the technical and artistic quality of the images."

Lowentheil, who grew up around his family's antiquarian business, was used to uncovering vintage treasures, but this discovery felt special: "The Sternberger Collection contains a vast, nearly unparalleled record of eminent persons of the last century that has laid dormant since Sternberger’s premature death in 1956. There are only a handful of portrait photographers from the 20th century who captured the breadth of sitters that Sternberger photographed."

Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Opera singer Lawrence Waters; Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, President of Mexico

"Once I had delved beyond the negative sheets and prints, there was also Sternberger’s manuscript and methodology," he continued, describing Sternberger's attempts at capturing what he called the "immaterial soul" of a subject through his photography. "His mission, involving intimate interpersonal interaction throughout the session, was a new way for portrait photographers to relate to their sitters."

Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Unidentified Welsh miner; Ilse Sternberger, Marcel's wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The portraits were especially beloved by the subjects themselves, evidenced by Albert Einstein's letter to Sternberger.

Albert Einstein
Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Albert Einstein

Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

The note reads:

My dear Dr. Sternberger,

The portraits you have made of me are true masterpieces of the photographic art. It seems quite amazing to me that you could present this subject so appetizingly.

With kind personal regards,

Albert Einstein

ADVERTISEMENT
Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

George Bernard Shaw, Frida Kahlo

"He is certainly unique in the scarcity of his prints; Sternberger never sold his photographs to the public," Lowentheil said. "It was, and is, a worthwhile mission to properly spread his work, even if it continues to take years."

Courtesy of the Marcel Sternberger Collection, Copyright Stephan Loewentheil 2016

Unidentified subjects

You can find more information about The Psychological Portrait here.

Skira Rizzoli


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT