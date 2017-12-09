These Are The Winners Of The 2017 Goodreads Choice Awards

Penguin Press, Kevin Day Photography

When artist and single mother Mia Warren moves into a Cleveland suburb with her teenage daughter, the duo disrupt the quiet, organized community with their mysterious past and rejection of the status quo. And when Mia clashes with Elena Robinson — one of the community's more upstanding citizens, and Mia's landlord — Elena sets on an obsessive and destructive mission to uncover Mia's secrets.

Reader review: "Her novels are domestic, but they aren't quaint. They have a raw, emotional power to them that are especially drawn out by her incredibly crafted characters. The inner turmoil is just as important as the external conflict in her stories, and that makes for a compulsively readable, yet immensely relatable read." —Maxwell