These Are The Winners Of The 2017 Goodreads Choice Awards
As voted by the readers.
The Goodreads Choice Awards are the only major book awards chosen by readers. These are their picks for the best of the year.
FICTION: Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
MYSTERY & THRILLER: Into the Water by Paula Hawkins
HISTORICAL FICTION: Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
FANTASY: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling
ROMANCE: Without Merit by Colleen Hoover
SCIENCE FICTION: Artemis by Andy Weir
HORROR: Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King
HUMOR: Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham
NONFICTION: How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life by Lilly Singh
MEMOIR & AUTOBIOGRAPHY: What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton
HISTORY & BIOGRAPHY: The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women by Kate Moore
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY: Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson
FOOD & COOKBOOKS: The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! by Ree Drummond
GRAPHIC NOVELS & COMICS: Big Mushy Happy Lump by Sarah Andersen
POETRY: The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
DEBUT GOODREADS AUTHOR: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
YOUNG ADULT FICTION: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
YOUNG ADULT FANTASY & SCIENCE FICTION: A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
MIDDLE GRADE & CHILDREN'S: The Ship of the Dead by Rick Riordan
PICTURE BOOKS: We're All Wonders by R.J. Palacio
