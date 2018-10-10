These Are The Finalists For The 2018 National Book Awards

The National Book Foundation has announced its 25 finalists in five categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature.

FICTION

Florida Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

The Great Believers Rebecca Makkai, Viking Books / Penguin Random House, Susan Aurinko

The Friend Sigrid Nunez, Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House, Marion Ettinger

NONFICTION

POETRY

Wobble Rae Armantrout, Wesleyan University Press

Ghost Of Diana Khoi Nguyen, Omnidawn Publishing, Diana Khoi Nguyen

Indecency Justin Phillip Reed, Coffee House Press, Nicholas A. C. Nichols.

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Disoriental Négar Djavadi, Europa Editions, By PageBlanche [CC BY-SA 4.0 ( creativecommons.org ], from Wikimedia Commons

Translated by Tina Kover (from the French)

Love Hanne Ørstavik, Archipelago Books, Linda B. Engelberth

Translated by Martin Aitken (from the Norwegian)

Domenico Starnone, Trick Europa Editions, Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri (from the Italian)

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani (from the Japanese)

Olga Tokarczuk, Flights Riverhead, Martin J. Kraft [CC BY-SA 3.0 ( creativecommons.org ], from Wikimedia Commons

Translated by Jennifer Croft (from the Polish)

Young People's Literature

