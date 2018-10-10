BuzzFeed News

These Are The Finalists For The 2018 National Book Awards

The National Book Foundation has announced its 25 finalists in five categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on October 10, 2018, at 10:37 a.m. ET

FICTION

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man

Graywolf Press

Lauren Groff, Florida

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking

Soho Press, Brandon Hobson

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers

Viking Books / Penguin Random House, Susan Aurinko

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House, Marion Ettinger

NONFICTION

Oxford University Press, Colin G Calloway

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company, Yanka Kostova

Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Oxford University Press

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

POETRY

Rae Armantrout, Wobble

Wesleyan University Press

Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

Penguin Books / Penguin Random House, Becky Thurner Braddock

Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of

Omnidawn Publishing, Diana Khoi Nguyen

Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency

Coffee House Press, Nicholas A. C. Nichols.

Jenny Xie, Eye Level

Graywolf Press

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Négar Djavadi, Disoriental

Europa Editions, By PageBlanche [CC BY-SA 4.0 (creativecommons.org], from Wikimedia Commons

Translated by Tina Kover (from the French)

Hanne Ørstavik, Love

Archipelago Books, Linda B. Engelberth

Translated by Martin Aitken (from the Norwegian)

Domenico Starnone, Trick

Europa Editions, Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri (from the Italian)

Yoko Tawada, The Emissary

New Directions, By G.Garitan [GFDL (gnu.org or CC BY-SA 4.0 (creativecommons.org], from Wikimedia Commons

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani (from the Japanese)

Olga Tokarczuk, Flights

Riverhead, Martin J. Kraft [CC BY-SA 3.0 (creativecommons.org], from Wikimedia Commons

Translated by Jennifer Croft (from the Polish)

Young People’s Literature

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

HarperTeen, Elizabeth Acevedo

M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

Candlewick, Sonya Sones, Roxyanne Young

Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Katherine Tegen Books, Leslie Connor

Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

Scholastic, Christopher Paul Curtis

Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Graphix, © Jarrett J Krosoczka

