These Are The Finalists For The 2018 National Book Awards
The National Book Foundation has announced its 25 finalists in five categories — fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature.
FICTION
Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man
Lauren Groff, Florida
Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking
Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
NONFICTION
Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
POETRY
Rae Armantrout, Wobble
Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Jenny Xie, Eye Level
TRANSLATED LITERATURE
Négar Djavadi, Disoriental
Translated by Tina Kover (from the French)
Hanne Ørstavik, Love
Translated by Martin Aitken (from the Norwegian)
Domenico Starnone, Trick
Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri (from the Italian)
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani (from the Japanese)
Olga Tokarczuk, Flights
Translated by Jennifer Croft (from the Polish)
Young People’s Literature
Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo
