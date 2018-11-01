In The Book of Extraordinary Deaths: True Accounts of Ill-Fated Lives , artist Cecilia Ruiz illustrates and describes the noteworthy, bizarre, and, yes, extraordinary deaths of thinkers, writers, royals, athletes, and regular folks — from the 7th century BCE to the modern day. I’m *extremely* into it. Here are some of my favorites.

Following an address to the citizens of Aegina, Draco — the remarkable Athenian lawmaker — suffocated under a pile of cloaks that had been thrown to him as gifts of gratitude and admiration.

In Strasbourg, Alsace, around 400 people, for no apparent reason, gave in to dancing for days without rest. The episode lasted more than a month, in which some people died from heart attacks, strokes, or simply of exhaustion.

Monsieur Le Pique was a Frenchman who died in a duel that took place in the sky.

After an argument over a woman with his rival, Monsieur de Grandpré, the two gentlemen, who considered themselves above the rest of society, agreed that the best place to settle their dispute was among the clouds.

They ascended in hot-air balloons. Le Pique fired first but missed; Grandpré took aim and successfully struck his opponent’s balloon. The aircraft plummeted to the ground, killing both Le Pique and his unfortunate second.