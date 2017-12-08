The 24 Best Fiction Books Of 2017
In a year of fantastic novels and short fiction — many by debut writers — these are our favorites, in no particular order.
1. All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg
2. The Leavers by Lisa Ko
3. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
4. Large Animals by Jess Arndt
5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
6. What It Means When a Man Falls From the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah
7. Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
8. Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
9. New People by Danzy Senna
10. Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
11. Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich
12. Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong
13. Five-Carat Soul by James McBride
14. The Idiot by Elif Batuman
15. Conversations With Friends — Sally Rooney
16. Sorry to Disrupt the Peace by Patty Yumi Cottrell
17. Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang
18. The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen
19. Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
20. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
21. Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo
22. Marlena by Julie Buntin
23. Idaho by Emily Ruskovich
24. The Dark Dark by Samantha Hunt
