The 24 Best Fiction Books Of 2017

Penguin Press, Beowulf Sheehan

Elif Batuman's hilarious debut novel follows first-year Harvard student Selin as she ventures into adulthood. Since this coincides with her introduction to the internet

— it's 1995 and she has her first email address, which brings about her first romance — this journey is through especially unfamiliar terrain, forcing Selin to contend with the difference between book and street smarts. Batuman describes Selin's fumbling misadventures with tenderness and wonder, and it's nearly impossible for the reader to not be charmed. —AR