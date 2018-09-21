BuzzFeed News

What Is It Really Like To Be A Librarian?

What Is It Really Like To Be A Librarian?

BuzzFeed Books is planning a week dedicated to libraries, and we want to hear from you!

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on September 21, 2018, at 2:13 p.m. ET

Here at BuzzFeed Books, we think of librarians as basically superheroes.

one of my very best friends is a librarian and something i think about a lot is the time we were at a party and a very kind, very drunk woman found out she was a librarian and said, "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!!!"
Arianna Rebolini @AriannaRebolini

one of my very best friends is a librarian and something i think about a lot is the time we were at a party and a very kind, very drunk woman found out she was a librarian and said, "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!!!!"

Smart, hilarious nerds who get to work at some of the world’s most magical places — truly, theirs seems to be ~the life~. And we want to know more about it.

So we’ve put together a completely unscientific survey asking all of the questions we laypeople are wondering — about secrets, frustrations, trends, etc. We’d love to hear from you! Fill out the survey here, and your responses might be included in a future BuzzFeed Books post. (FYI: An email address is required, but will be used only for follow-up questions, if we have any.)

