What Is It Really Like To Be A Librarian?
BuzzFeed Books is planning a week dedicated to libraries, and we want to hear from you!
Here at BuzzFeed Books, we think of librarians as basically superheroes.
Smart, hilarious nerds who get to work at some of the world’s most magical places — truly, theirs seems to be ~the life~. And we want to know more about it.
So we’ve put together a completely unscientific survey asking all of the questions we laypeople are wondering — about secrets, frustrations, trends, etc. We’d love to hear from you! Fill out the survey here, and your responses might be included in a future BuzzFeed Books post. (FYI: An email address is required, but will be used only for follow-up questions, if we have any.)
