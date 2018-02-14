This Story About A Girl Discovering Her Queerness Will Melt Your Heart
It's the 1960s and Elle realizes she might be different from her classmates when she meets — and falls for — the new girl in town. But does her crush feel the same? (An excerpt from Tee Franklin's graphic novel.)
In her graphic novel Bingo Love, Tee Franklin explores a young woman's first experience with a crush on a girl — a girl who also happens to be her best friend. Below, an excerpt showing how the two girls meet, and how their tentative feelings for each other blossom.
Bingo Love art courtesy of Image Comics. For more information on Bingo Love, click here.
