This Story About A Girl Discovering Her Queerness Will Melt Your Heart

It's the 1960s and Elle realizes she might be different from her classmates when she meets — and falls for — the new girl in town. But does her crush feel the same? (An excerpt from Tee Franklin's graphic novel.)

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 14, 2018, at 11:32 a.m. ET

In her graphic novel Bingo Love, Tee Franklin explores a young woman's first experience with a crush on a girl — a girl who also happens to be her best friend. Below, an excerpt showing how the two girls meet, and how their tentative feelings for each other blossom.

Image Comics

Bingo Love art courtesy of Image Comics. For more information on Bingo Love, click here.

