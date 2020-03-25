 Skip To Content
18 Tote Bags That Are Cute *And* Support Independent Bookstores

No such thing as too many totes.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on March 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET

1. Cheshire cat tote from Topos Bookstore Cafe, $15–20

Topos Bookstore Cafe

2. Romantic illustrations tote from the Ripped Bodice, $20

The Ripped Bodice

The Ripped Bodice also sells hats, shirts, notebooks, and robes.

3. "Peace Love Books" tote from RJ Julia Booksellers, $10.95

RJ Julia

RJ Julia also sells apparel, aprons, canvas totes, mugs, and water bottles.

4. "Always Carry a Book" tote from Pilsen Community Books, $14.99

Pilsen Community Books

5. Book stack tote from Print Bookstore, $15

Print Bookstore

Print Bookstore also sells sweatshirts and mugs.

6. "Read to Me" tote from Literati Bookstore, $20

Literati Bookstore

Literati also sells shirts, onesies, mugs, buttons, stickers, and art prints.

7. Madeleine L'Engle quote bag from Wild Rumpus, $25

Heather Albinson

This canvas tote reads, "Stories make us more alive, more human, more courageous, more loving," from The Rock That Is Higher. Wild Rumpus also sells shirts, hats, and postcards.

8. A floral tote from Books Are Magic, $24

instagram.com

Books Are Magic also sells apparel, pins, mugs, patches, key rings, and other tote designs.

9. Logo tote from the Irreverent Bookworm, $20

The Irreverent Bookworm

The Irreverent Bookworm also sells mugs, tumblers, shirts, onesies, stickers, and dishtowels.

10. Denizen of the Book Moon tote, $20

Book Moon

Book Moon also sells stickers and shirts.

11. "Support Black Shit" tote from Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books, $20

Instagram: @poeticaboutjustice

Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books also sells apparel, mugs, and a bunch of other awesome totes.

12. "The Pen Is Mightier Than the SWORD" tote from WORD Bookstores, $18

WORD Bookstore / bag design by Danielle McGurran

Designed by Danielle McGurran. WORD Bookstores also sell apparel and bookmarks.

13. Praire Lights logo tote, $25.95

Prairie Lights

14. McNally Jackson "Contents" tote, $15

McNally Jackson

15. Takeout-style Baggu from Raven Bookstore, $20

Raven Bookstore

Raven Bookstore also sells bookplates, mugs, hats, stickers, koozies, and onesies.

16. Blue Bicycle Books logo tote, $15

Blue Bicycle Books

Blue Bicycle Books also sells hats, coasters, and shirts.

17. Parnassus Books logo tote, $17

Parnassus Books

Parnassus Books also sells mugs, apparel, pencils, pencil cases, and book darts.

18. "Words Are Power" tote from Changing Hands Bookstore, $14.99

Changing Hands Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore also sells apparel, mugs, water bottles, and other tote designs.

