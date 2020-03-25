18 Tote Bags That Are Cute *And* Support Independent Bookstores
No such thing as too many totes.
1. Cheshire cat tote from Topos Bookstore Cafe, $15–20
2. Romantic illustrations tote from the Ripped Bodice, $20
The Ripped Bodice also sells hats, shirts, notebooks, and robes.
3. "Peace Love Books" tote from RJ Julia Booksellers, $10.95
RJ Julia also sells apparel, aprons, canvas totes, mugs, and water bottles.
4. "Always Carry a Book" tote from Pilsen Community Books, $14.99
5. Book stack tote from Print Bookstore, $15
Print Bookstore also sells sweatshirts and mugs.
6. "Read to Me" tote from Literati Bookstore, $20
Literati also sells shirts, onesies, mugs, buttons, stickers, and art prints.
7. Madeleine L'Engle quote bag from Wild Rumpus, $25
This canvas tote reads, "Stories make us more alive, more human, more courageous, more loving," from The Rock That Is Higher. Wild Rumpus also sells shirts, hats, and postcards.
8. A floral tote from Books Are Magic, $24
Books Are Magic also sells apparel, pins, mugs, patches, key rings, and other tote designs.
9. Logo tote from the Irreverent Bookworm, $20
The Irreverent Bookworm also sells mugs, tumblers, shirts, onesies, stickers, and dishtowels.
10. Denizen of the Book Moon tote, $20
Book Moon also sells stickers and shirts.
11. "Support Black Shit" tote from Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books, $20
Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books also sells apparel, mugs, and a bunch of other awesome totes.
12. "The Pen Is Mightier Than the SWORD" tote from WORD Bookstores, $18
Designed by Danielle McGurran. WORD Bookstores also sell apparel and bookmarks.
13. Praire Lights logo tote, $25.95
14. McNally Jackson "Contents" tote, $15
15. Takeout-style Baggu from Raven Bookstore, $20
Raven Bookstore also sells bookplates, mugs, hats, stickers, koozies, and onesies.
16. Blue Bicycle Books logo tote, $15
Blue Bicycle Books also sells hats, coasters, and shirts.
17. Parnassus Books logo tote, $17
Parnassus Books also sells mugs, apparel, pencils, pencil cases, and book darts.
18. "Words Are Power" tote from Changing Hands Bookstore, $14.99
Changing Hands Bookstore also sells apparel, mugs, water bottles, and other tote designs.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
