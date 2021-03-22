Coffee House Press, Philomel Books, Tordotcom, Avid Reader Press, Random House, Kodansha Comics

Trafik by Rikki Ducornet In a far future, a mostly human astronaut and her opinionated robot friend travel through the cosmos, battling isolation and the trials of cohabitation and sifting through pop culture fragments of the long-obliterated Earth. When they mess up an asteroid mining assignment, they decide to go rogue and take off on a zany quest to find the planet Trafik, an idyllic place of myth. I loved this mind-bending little trek across the universe. Thoroughly delightful, poignant, funny, and sweet, like if Italo Calvino wrote The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy in a series of pointed vignettes, it's the perfect amount of quarantine-relatable loneliness and existential spiraling, combined with escapism and optimism. It's like watching a dream come true. —Rachel S., Harvard Book Store Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark Ring Shout is dark fantasy historical novella that resonates in our current political climate, exposing our deep roots of evil. Drawing from the 1915 The Birth of a Nation film that mesmerized and cast a spell across America, the author draws you into the dark world of white hoods and resistance fighters. This books snatched me from the start: "In America, demons wear white hoods." Upon finishing, watching current events play out chilled me to the core. —Melinda, It's a Mystery Bookstore Mazie by Melanie Crowder This is a fantastic book for theater lovers! Especially during the pandemic, Mazie helped satisfy my musical theater craving. Readers will relate to Mazie in her small town ways and big dreams, heart torn between where she comes from and who she wants to be. With references to the golden age of Broadway and insights into the fascinating world of musicals, this book is sure to be a hit. —Mikaley Osley, Tattered Cover Book Store Infinite Country by Patricia Engel "It was her idea to tie up the nun" might be the best opening line of the year, and the story that follows lives up to the promise of this charged image. Infinite Country is a story of immigration, family, heartbreak, and hope, starting with Talia as she breaks out of a prison for youth offenders in the mountains of Colombia and fights her way back to her mother and siblings in the US. From there we follow the love story of her parents and the repercussions of her father's deportation. While slim in size, Patricia Engel's powerful new book manages to say all that needs to be said about the trials people are willing to put themselves through for those they love. —Luisa Smith, Book Passage A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib Poet, critic, and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib's 2019 book Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest has become a deeply cherished and often recommended favorite. Abdurraqib's writing is breathtakingly beautiful, and his blend of the personal, the political, and the pop cultural is staggeringly powerful. We are eagerly anticipating his A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, an examination of the inextricable relationship between American culture and Black art. Early reviews are saying things like "rapturous," "brilliant," "provocative," and "staggeringly intimate." We believe it, and we can't wait. —Mark Trecka, Binnacle Books Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama This beautifully illustrated manga is one that immediately transports you into its lush world of magic. It follows a girl named Coco, who is in love with magic but can't use it. One day, she discovers that witches use magic through intricate drawings, and not through inherent abilities. This takes her on a journey of discovering self-worth, friendship, and the joys of learning. This is the series that you should read instead of a certain boy wizard's adventures. —Christian Vega, Astoria Bookshop

Balzer & Bray, Little Brown and Company, Doubleday, Tin House, Park Row, Random House

Deathless Divide by Justina Ireland Deathless Divide is the thrilling sequel to Dread Nation. The duology is a stunning addition to the zombie lore canon, in which Ireland reimagines the outcome of the Civil War if dead Confederate and Union soldiers were reanimated on the battlefield as mindless monsters with a hunger for human flesh. Jane McKeen is a brave and fearless protagonist, and offers superb representation of mixed raced and queer identity. —Isis Asare, Sistah Scifi A Shot in the Moonlight: How a Freed Slave and a Confederate Soldier Fought for Justice in the Jim Crow South by Ben Montgomery Tampa Bay author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Ben Montgomery brings to life the incredible story of George Dinning, a farmer and formerly enslaved man who, after killing, in self-defense, one of the 25 white men who arrived at his home in an attempted lynching, began an unprecedented legal battle that led him to be the first Black man to win damages after a wrongful murder conviction. Montgomery turns his compelling writing style and journalistic research to this little known but amazing moment in history, and the result is a timely tale of justice and determination prevailing over bigotry, prejudice, and the violence that was so prevalent (and so often unpunished) in the Jim Crow South. —Amanda, Tombolo Books Brood by Jackie Polzin Nothing says spring to this country gal (raised in the big city) like chickens. So I approached this novel with an excitement that brood caretakers will appreciate! I completed the book, however, blown away by how much heart and soul it offered. Filled with joy, loss, and a delightful cast of characters, Brood delivers a rich and satisfying read. Go ahead — put all your eggs in this basket. —Kristin Hildum, Read Books Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller A book like Unsettled Ground is why we read. Claire Fuller has crafted two unforgettable characters in twins Julius and Jeanie. After their mother passes away, the 51-year-old siblings are left on their own for the first time in their lives, and they are not prepared for the challenge. As the siblings move forward, secrets of their family history are uncovered; maybe their mother wasn't the person they thought she was. Written with tenderness and beauty, Unsettled Ground is not to be missed. —Sherri Gallentine, Vroman's Bookstore Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers Grace Porter has always been the best and has always had a plan, working five times as hard as everyone else. After getting her PhD in astronomy, she's supposed to go on to work at the most prestigious company there is — but a disastrous interview and a drunken Vegas wedding to a girl she doesn't know snaps the tension in her life and causes everything to come tumbling down. This book is by turns fiercely funny, cathartic, and heartbreaking, with the poetic lyricism of This Is How You Lose the Time War and the witty banter of Red, White, and Royal Blue. Honey Girl tore me to pieces and then put me back together again — I laughed, I cried, I said "This is so sweet" out loud multiple times. —Katherine Nazzaro, Porter Square Books Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad A breathtakingly beautiful memoir about illness, healing, grief, and embracing the unexpected turns one's life takes. Suleika Jaouad's Between Two Kingdoms speaks frankly, without wallowing, about incredibly difficult experiences. Jaouad also owns up to her own shortcomings in a way that is so refreshing. This is truly a book that I will be thinking about for years to come. —Melissa Taylor, E. Shaver Booksellers

Simon & Schuster, Harper, FSG, Tor Teen, NYRB, Atria Books

Elora Peak Press, Biblioasis, Soft Skull, Quill Tree Books, Knopf, University of Georgia Press

Dignity by Ken Layne Dignity is one of the best books I've read in a long time, and I dare say that it is a masterpiece. Ken Layne masterfully builds characters that exist for the most part off of the page, at the same time showing us a landscape that may be familiar but shines with a new beauty through his intense yet simple language. One could almost look at this novel as a manual for how to live in harmony with the natural world and fellow human beings. The adversity that Layne's characters face while they have done nothing but try to take care of themselves and neighbors is strikingly accurate, and exposes how fragile the systems that claim to uphold our society truly are. This book is a quiet and peaceful protest against everything we know to be wrong but have come to accept and take for granted. Overall, it's a beautiful story with lovable characters, and a blueprint for what is possible as we face environmental and societal break down. —Jean-Paul L. Garnier, Space Cowboy Books White Shadow by Roy Jacobsen, translated by Don Bartlett and Don Shaw The turbulent outside world laps at weathered, ancient shores in Jacobsen's stunning follow-up to The Unseen (one of the great unsung masterpieces of last year). With her family scattered, Ingrid lives alone on the island of Barrøy, where her kin have farmed and fished for generations. But as World War II rages on, both pain and promise find their way to her. In this elegant, sparse novel, every moment is laden with significance as its denizens teeter between brutal memory and resilient hope. This is a book to be savored. —Sam Kaas, Third Place Books Cosmogony by Lucy Ives I was blown away by Lucy Ives' last book, Loudermilk, a Charles Portis–like dive into the absurdity of higher education, and I wasn't let down by her follow-up book, the story collection Cosmogony. Ives' worldview is a little weird, a little askew, and it's hard for me to argue with this viewpoint these days. This is a playfully odd collection and a breath of fresh air for short stories in general. —Justin Souther, Malaprop's Bookstore/Cafe Southbound: Essays on Identity, Inheritance, and Social Change by Anjali Enjeti Anjali Enjeti is known around Georgia as a powerful journalist and dedicated organizer for racial justice, voting rights, and Democratic candidates like Stacey Abrams, so it's no surprise that her essay collection turns to the questions of what the dream of a just world — a just US, a just Georgia — might feel like. This collection is a balm for anyone who knows a better world is possible but struggles to know the next right step. The answer, time and again in this collection, is community, and beginning, quite simply, by showing up. —Errol Anderson, Charis Books & More Infinity Son by Adam Silvera Infinity Son is a high-stakes, fast-paced adventure about a magical war between those born with magical powers and those who steal them. Brotherhood, love, and loyalty will be put to the test, and no one will escape the fight unscathed. Fans of Cassandra Clare will love this one. The sequel just came out, so this is the perfect time to pick it up! —April Poole, Porter Square Books Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner Crying in H Mart may be the most brilliant display of Michelle Zauner's abilities. The Japanese Breakfast singer-songwriter's elegiac memoir of grief and acceptance in the wake of her mother's passing hits many a sore spot, sure. But there are also many joyful parts focused on the great catalyst of food — and its ability to bridge psychic and emotional chasms wrought in mourning. It acknowledges how very complicated it is to grieve and celebrates life's surprises. I love this book for how fearless and vulnerable it is. Thank you, Michelle. —Uriel Perez, BookPeople

Gibson House Press, Ace Books, Microcosm Publishing, Tin House, William Morrow, And Other Stories

Holiday House, Black Cat Grove Press, Catapult, Balzer & Bray, Washington Square Press, Milkweed Editions

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado Fat Chance, Charlie Vega is one of my most recent favorites about a hilarious and charming fat brown girl trying to survive high school. I've never read a YA book that talks about fatness and body image in such a real, perfect way. It's a book that I wish I had when I was 16, but it's equally as validating reading it at 26. —Angie Sanchez, Old Town Books Pop Song: Adventures in Art and Intimacy by Larissa Pham The essays in this tender book balance artistic, academic engagement with personal narrative. The subtitle, "Adventures in Art and Intimacy," is exactly right: Larissa Pham has created a remarkably self-conscious, nearly uncanny self-portrait of her gendered, raced body. She writes of visual art and artists with the same tenderness as the romantic and sexual intimacies of her own life. This book offers a warm and expansive portrait of a woman's mind that feels at once singular and universal. —Annie Diamond, the Seminary Co-op Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson Caleb Azumah Nelson's Open Water is a once-in-a-blue-moon kind of read, a truly remarkable debut from a gifted young wordsmith. The novel is at once a celebration of Black love and Black art and expression; its words vibrate and resonate at a steady, rhythmic cadence throughout the text. The love and care with which each sentence seems to have been crafted shines through the page. The usage of second person narration serves only to further the intimacy already articulated through the story, an intimacy that extends between the characters as well as between the reader and the work. Throughout, Nelson pays tribute to Black artists across mediums who have similarly spoken or written about the lived experience of Blackness, who have laid their souls bare for the avid reader or listener. Open Water echoes and honors this, effortlessly blending moments of love with those of loss, pain and grief with joy, vulnerability with strength. By the end, its protagonist has learned to embrace vulnerability, particularly with those he loves, and sees it as one with his sense of self as a Black man. A thoroughly unforgettable, searing read. —Meghana Kandlur, the Seminary Co-op Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant Happily Ever Afters introduces us to Tessa Johnson, a talented young writer who is afflicted with a crippling case of writer's block just as she's been accepted to the extremely exclusive creative writing program that could be the key to her future. The more she tries to find the words, the more she loses herself in the process. This YA debut from Elise Bryant is a charming look at the twists and turns of adolescence, of family and first love, with characters that leap off the page and — much like a first love — lodge themselves into your heart and never let go. A tender tale of growing up and finding your voice that tackles complex issues such as race, romance, and familial responsibility with dexterity and compassion, you won't want this story to end. The perfect book to pick up this spring! —Mwahaki King, Papercuts J.P. Wound From the Mouth of a Wound by torrin a. greathouse torrin a. greathouse is "a transgender cripple-punk" and my new favorite poet! Sometimes, if I'm lucky, every year or so, there is a poetry collection that completely floors me, unnerves me, and opens my eyes by sheer force of words. May I introduce you to Wound From the Mouth of a Wound? There is so much power in these pages. If you've ever had complicated feelings toward the body (pretty sure that's all of us), you've got to pick this one up. After reading the poem "That's so lame," you'll think twice about using the phrase: "I want to ask Did you know how this slur / feathered its way into language? By way of lame/duck, whose own wings sever it from the flock/ & make it perfect prey." Each page, each sentence, surprises and cuts deep and will keep you reading, unable to turn away. —Kate Layte, Papercuts J.P.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid Nearing the end of her life, legendary actress Evelyn Hugo finds herself as a Hollywood icon with a personal life shrouded in mystery. Hugo has always used men to get what she wants: a successful career. Now, she taps Monique Grant, an unknown reporter, to write her tell-all and spill the secrets behind those seven illusive marriages.

Penguin Press, 37 Ink, Picador, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster