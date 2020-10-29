Read up on key issues like climate change, racial equality, public health, and more — because no matter what happens next week, the work isn't over.

Earlier this month, the New York Public Library compiled a list of books exploring key issues of this election, like climate change, racial equality, public health, immigration, and more. No matter what happens next week, one thing is certain: It will be just one step in ongoing work. Below, we've featured some of our favorite books from the library's extensive list to help you dive deeper into issues that will continue to affect the country (and world), and figure out what your next move will be.

Clear & Present Safety: The World Has Never Been Better and Why That Matters to Americans by Michael A. Cohen and Micah Zenko (Yale University Press, 2019) Michael Cohen and Micah Zenko argue that global fearmongering is advantageous to a Presidential administration that doesn’t want to deal with national security threats within the country, and that the world is actually healthier and safer than it’s ever been. Dissecting what they call the “threat-industrial complex,” the authors call for a refocusing of our energy with issues like gun violence, income inequality, failing infrastructure, and inadequate healthcare in the US. The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin by Masha Gessen (Riverhead, 2012) Masha Gessen’s biography of Putin looks at his ascension into absolute, dangerous power — from a young man groomed to be Boris Yeltsin’s successor to a corrupt leader responsible for the destruction of Russian democracy. Gessen is able to provide a vital perspective, drawing from her firsthand experience as a journalist living in Moscow and gathering insight from new and rare sources. Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas (Knopf, 2018) Giridharadas skewers the groups of super-wealthy entrepreneurs, philanthropists, politicians, and “thought leaders” who build reputations on working for justice and improving the world, but who, behind the scenes, refuse to do anything that might challenge the status quo or diminish their power within it. It’s a compelling look through interviews with powerful figures, but it’s also a reminder that meaningful change won’t come from a select few. (Read an excerpt from Winners Take All.)

An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago by Alex Kotlowitz (Nan A. Talese, 2019) Kotlowitz looks beyond the data of Chicago’s notorious gun violence and gives voice to the lives affected by it. Through intimate, moving portraits — of a man reckoning with past crimes, a social worker trying to help a student embroiled in a dangerous situation, and a witness to a police shooting, among others — Kotlowitz brings these communities to life and challenges the stereotypes about them. Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives by Gary Younge (Bold Type Books, 2016) Award-winning journalist Gary Younge looks at the overwhelming number of yearly gun fatalities in the US — nearly 40,000 in 2017, from the CDC’s most recent data — and zeroes in on killings on one day: Nov.23, 2013. Over the course of those 24 hours, 10 people — Black, white, and Latino, aged 9 to 19 — died across the country, and Younge digs into their lives to paint complex, human portraits of the people behind the numbers. Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation by Andrew Marantz (Viking, 2019) New Yorker staff writer Andrew Marantz is deeply embedded in the social media spheres, reporting both on the side of the entrepreneurs shaping these platforms and of the “gate-crashers” commandeering them. Antisocial tracks the spread of disinformation and failing media literacy, bringing light to the trolls, conspiracists, and white supremacists who use social media to grow in popularity and turn their digital agendas into real threats.

America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States by Erika Lee (Basic Books, 2019) The US national identity hinges on it being a “melting pot,” and a necessary component of that is a population of immigrants from all around the world. So why has xenophobia endured every step of the way? Erika Lee traces our country’s deep-seated fear and even hatred of immigrants from the colonial era to the present day and writes about how that xenophobia has been enacted through policy. No Justice in the Shadows: How America Criminalizes Immigrants by Alina Das (Bold Type Books, 2020) Immigrant rights activist and lawyer Alina Das walks the reader through an immigration system she calls the “deportation machine” — one that arrests, imprisons, and deports hundreds of thousands of people in the US each year. Das exposes the racism underlying US policy that created the idea of the “criminal alien” and the dangerous notion that some are good and some are bad, and then used these constructs to justify the violent uprooting and banishing of human beings. Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions by Valeria Luiselli (Coffee House Press, 2017) Valeria Luiselli — a Mexican writer who grew up in South Africa and Mexico and then moved to New York — reflects on her experience as a translator for undocumented Latin American children who have to answer 40 questions that will be evaluated by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in order to determine whether they will stay or be deported. By drawing from these answers, Luiselli humanizes these children — some as young as 6 years old, many of whom have experienced unthinkable trauma — and shifts the abstract idea of the immigrant experience into reality. Further reading: Endless Waits At An Immigrant Camp On The Mexico Border Are Pushing Desperate People To Make Tough Choices

Going Stealth: Transgender Politics and US Surveillance Practices by Toby Beauchamp (Duke University Press, 2019) Toby Beauchamp, professor of gender and women's studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, connects the enforcement of gender conformity with US surveillance, arguing that the marginalization of gender nonconformity is directly related to its perceived threat to the US security, and how the government tries to mold citizens into something it can predict and control. Real Queer America: LGBT Stories From Red States by Samantha Allen (Little, Brown and Company, 2019) Award-winning journalist Samantha Allen puts a spotlight on the lives and worlds of queer Americans across the country in this book that is equal parts travelogue, cultural analysis, and narrative nonfiction. She blends interviews and research with her own experience as a trans woman traveling through Republican states. The result is an illuminating, stereotype-busting account of queer America. Read an excerpt. Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements by Charlene A. Carruthers (Beacon Press, 2018) Activist Charlene Carruthers presents a vigorous and uncompromising argument for making the Black liberation movement more queer and more feminist, as well as a clear and practical model for enacting these necessary changes in the fight for social justice. Find further reading on LGBTQ news here.

Alone Together: Why We Expect More From Technology and Less From Each Other by Sherry Turkle (Basic Books, 2012, revised in 2017) MIT professor Sherry Turkle argues that the increasing integration of the internet into our daily lives has led to a growing sense of isolation — that the connections we make on social media don’t function as authentic communication. Based on hundreds of interviews and shrewd analysis, Turkle explores how technology is shifting our personal relationships. Political Junkies: From Talk Radio to Twitter, How Alternative Media Hooked Us on Politics and Broke Our Democracy by Claire Bond Potter (Basic Books, 2020) Historian Claire Bond Potter challenges the idea that the internet has been uniquely detrimental to politics, with its ability to spread false information and amplify outrage and trolls. Drawing a line from independent newsletters in the 1950s to talk radio in the 1970s to cable television in the 1980s, Potter contextualizes social and web media in a long history of alternative outlets on both the left and right. Republic of Lies: American Conspiracy Theorists and Their Surprising Rise to Power by Anna Merlan (Metropolitan Books, 2019) Investigative journalist Anna Merlan dives into the history of conspiracy theories and hoaxes in the US, giving a nuanced and complex account of the people who believe them and the social, cultural, and political circumstances that make these beliefs attractive. Through historical analysis and firsthand reporting, Merlan explores how formerly fringe theories have gained mainstream prominence during the Trump era.

Colonize This!: Young Women of Color on Today's Feminism, edited by Daisy Hernández and Bushra Rehman (Seal Press; 2019) When it was originally published in 2002, this anthology was revolutionary in its exposure of the feminist movement as exclusive and predominantly white. Revised and updated in 2019, the book takes into consideration key social movements like Black Lives Matter and activism within the transgender and immigrant communities. Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment by Linda Hirshman (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019) Historian Linda Hirshman chronicles the events leading up to the #MeToo movement and its aftermath. She examines the first stories of workplace harassment to get mainstream attention in the 1970s, the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal (and its villainization of Lewinsky), and the thwarted attempts to address and end rape on college campuses. She also explores the political, legal, and social movements to fight sexual abuse that have gained traction, largely due to organizing led by women of color. See Jane Win: The Inspiring Story of the Women Changing American Politics by Caitlin Moscatello (Dutton, 2019) In the 2018 US election cycle, more women ran for local and national office than ever before. Journalist Caitlin Moscatello follows four candidates — a mom and former CIA operative in Virginia, a Colombian-born attorney in New York, an Iranian American in Florida, and a young Black Memphis native running as a Democrat — and expounds on their experiences through interviews with researchers and strategists.

Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right by Jane Mayer (Doubleday, 2016) Investigative journalist Jane Mayer exposes the behind-the-scenes work of American billionaires in steering US politics toward their interests, tracing billions of dollars from these elite networks to academic institutions, media groups, political powers, and industry leaders in an effort to maximize their influence — and, in doing so, compromising the function of democracy. How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them by Jason Stanley (Random House, 2018) Philosopher and political analyst Jason Stanley draws not only from research but also his experience as the child of World War II refugees to expose how democratic societies become vulnerable to fascism. Stanley presents and deconstructs 10 pillars of fascist policies — connecting examples from Poland, India, the US, and elsewhere — and lays bare the ways in which anti-intellectualism, attacks on labor groups, idealized national history, and racist policing disintegrate democracy. Lost in the USA: American Identity From the Promise Keepers to the Million Mom March by Deborah Gray White (University of Illinois Press, 2017) Professor and historian Deborah Gray White turns her attention to the US at the turn of the millennium — an era often remembered as one of peace and prosperity despite its mass protests. Looking at personal testimonies from participants in the Million Mom March, the Promise Keepers, and the LGBTQ protests, White presents Americans looking for community in a culture of growing isolation, and looking for agency and meaning in a time of rapid change.

American Prison: A Reporter's Undercover Journey Into the Business of Punishment by Shane Bauer (Penguin Press, 2018) In 2014, Shane Bauer — an award-winning investigative journalist — was hired as an entry-level prison guard at a private prison in Louisiana, where he worked for four months. American Prison is part exposé, drawing from his experiences, and part historical account of for-profit prisons, reaching back to before the Civil War — a blistering condemnation of a system built on racism. Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration by Emily Bazelon (Random House, 2019) Journalist Emily Bazelon deflates the notion that, within the American criminal justice system, the fight between the prosecution and defense is a fair and balanced one. Bazelon follows two young people — a 20-year-old man charged with a violent felony in Brooklyn and a teenage girl from Memphis indicted for her mother’s killing — from their arrest to their sentencing, weaving in her own research and analysis to show how prosecutors can control the outcome of their cases, but also presenting the gains being made toward reforming the system. Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor by Virginia Eubanks (St. Martin’s Press, 2018) Political science professor Virginia Eubanks exposes the bias built into automated systems used to streamline political, professional, social, and financial industries. Eubanks discusses how decisions based on data mining, policy algorithms, and predictive risk models are used to punish and police the most impoverished and already marginalized communities — and how it’s part of a long history of using tech to keep people in poverty. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (New Press, 2010) Alexander's bestselling book dismantles the notion of “color blindness” through the lens of the criminal justice system. Alexander argues that by targeting Black communities through programs like the war on drugs, stop-and-frisk, and "broken windows" policing, the government has enacted a new type of racial control — mass incarceration. The 10th-anniversary edition, out this year, includes a new preface from Alexander.

