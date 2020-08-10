Here Are The Virtual Book Events You Can Check Out This Week
Brit Bennett in conversation with Wayétu Moore, jokes from Mike Birbiglia, a Saturday jam-packed with romance, and much more.
Monday August 10
Virtual Franklin Park Reading Series Episode 5: Powerhouse Women, featuring Laura Van Den Berg, author of I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, Karolina Waclawiak, author of Life Events, Bethany C. Morrow, author of A Song Below Water, and Mary South, author of You Will Never Be Forgotten, hosted by Marae Hart — 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow, authors of Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close, in conversation with Samhita Mukhopadhyay — hosted by Politics & Prose and Girls' Night In, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Christina Hammonds Reed, author of The Black Kids, in conversation with Brandy Colbert — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Jill McCorkle, author of Hieroglyphics, in conversation with Silas House — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Elisa Gabbert, author of The Unreality of Memory, in conversation with Kaveh Akbar — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Whiting Award-winning poets Aria Aber, Diannely Antigua, Jake Skeets, and Genya Turovskaya — hosted by Books Are Magic and the Whiting Foundation, 7 p.m. ET, more info.Nelson George
, author ofThe Darkest Hearts
, in conversation withMelissa Kimble
— hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET,more info
.
Tuesday August 11
Farrah Rochon, author of The Boyfriend Project — in Q&A hosted by BookPeople's Well-Read Black Girl Book Club leaders, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Meg Cabot, author of No Offense, in conversation with Emily Henry — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Lyz Lenz, author of Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women, in conversation with Dr. Jen Gunter — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah M. Sala, author of Devil's Lake, with special guests Moncho Alvarado, CAConrad, Anne Carson, Omotara James, and Ricardo Alberto Maldonado — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Aimee Bender, author of The Butterfly Lampshade, in conversation with Kelly Luce — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Lane Moore, author of How to Be Alone — hosted by A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Molly Wizenberg, author of The Fixed Stars, in conversation with Susan Landrum — hosted by Charis Books, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Somaiya Daud, author of Court of Lions, in conversation with Arkady Martine — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Benjamin Garcia, author of Thrown in the Throat — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Lynda Lopez, editor of AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in conversation with Carmen Rita Wong, one of the anthology's contributors — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Juan Cárdenas and Lizzie Davis, author and translator, respectively, of Ornamental — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Cree LeFavour, author of Private Means, in conversation with Dwight Garner — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Annik LaFarge, author of Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions, in conversation with Michael Kimmelman — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Lawrence Roberts, author of Mayday 1971: A White House at War, a Revolt in the Streets, and the Untold History of America’s Biggest Mass Arrest — hosted by the Alexandria Library, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Dan Mathews, author of Like Crazy: Life With My Mother and Her Invisible Friends, in conversation with Bryan Fuller — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Wednesday August 12
Brit Bennett, author of The Vanishing Half, and Wayétu Moore, author of The Dragons, the Giant, the Women, in conversation about promoting a book during COVID-19 — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, in conversation with Bryan Stevenson — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Shruti Swamy, author of A House Is a Body, in conversation with Kiese Laymon — hosted by Powell's Books, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Diane Cook, author of The New Wilderness, in conversation with BuzzFeed Books editor Arianna Rebolini (full disclosure... that's me) — hosted by Books Are Magic and the BuzzFeed Book Club, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Catherine Lacey, author of Pew, in conversation with Jonathan Lethem — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Melissa Faliveno, author of Tomboyland, in conversation with Melissa Febos — hosted by A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Johanna Fernández, author of The Young Lords: A Radical History — hosted by Brooklyn Public Library and Greenlight Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Natalia Sylvester, author of Running — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Margot Livesey, author of The Boy in the Field, in conversation with Alice McDermott — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Christopher Brown, author of Failed State, in conversation with Cory Doctorow — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Jackson Bird, author of Sorted: Growing Up, Coming Out, and Finding My Place — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Molly Wizenberg, author of The Fixed Stars, in conversation with Helen Rosner — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Thursday August 13
Erik Larson, author of The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, in conversation with Nathaniel Philbrick — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah M. Broome, author of The Yellow House, in conversation with Imani Perry — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kathleen Rooney, author of Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey, in conversation with Michael Zapata — hosted by American Writers Museum and The Seminary Co-op, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Michele Filgate, editor of What My Mother and I Don't Talk About, and contributors Kiese Laymon and Nayomi Munaweera, in conversation with Brian Gresko — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Alicia Elliott, author of A Mind Spread Out on the Ground, in conversation with Terese Marie Mailhot — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Patrick A. Howell, editor of Dispatches From the Vanguard: The Global International African Arts Movement Versus Donald J. Trump, with contributors Tori Reid, Tom Lutz, and Mobolaji Olambiwonnu — hosted by Skylight Books, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Karen Dionne, author of The Wicked Sister, and Hank Phillippi Ryan, author of The First to Lie — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Raquel Vasquez Gilliland, author of Sia Martinez and the Moonlit Beginning of Everything, in conversation with Aida Salazar — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Walter Johnson, author of The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States, in conversation with Tef Poe — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
John Moe, author of The Hilarious World of Depression, in conversation with Amanda LeClaire — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Peniel Joseph, author of The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. — hosted by Brooklyn Public Library and Greenlight Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Diane Cook, author of The New Wilderness, in conversation with Rahawa Haile — hosted by Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Lynda Lopez, editor of AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Natalia Sylvester, author of Running, in A Night for Latinx Youth — hosted by Duende District and Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Friday August 14
Akwaeke Emezi, author of The Death of Vivek Oji, in conversation with Esmé Weijun Wang — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company and The Seattle Public Library, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Mike Birbiglia and J. Hope Stein, authors of The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad, doing jokes and poems — hosted by Skylight Books, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Kate Elliott, author of Unconquerable Sun, with Kit Rocha, author of Deal With the Devil — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Erica Waters, author of Ghost Wood Song, and Ash Van Otterloo, author of Cattywampus — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Saturday August 15
Meg Cabot, author of No Offense; Alexis Daria, author of You Had Me at Hola; and Talia Hibbert, author of Take a Hint, Dani Brown; in conversation with Maureen Lenker — hosted by Avon and Bookstore Romance Day, 2 p.m. ET, more info.
Robin LaFevers, author of Igniting Darkness, in conversation with Leigh Bardugo — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Suzanne Park, author of Loathe at First Sight; Alisha Rai, author of Girl Gone Viral; Mia Sosa, author of The Worst Best Man; and HelenKay Dimon, author of The Secrets She Keeps; in conversation with Megan Corbett — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 4 p.m. PT, more info.
Scarlett Peckham, author of The Rakess; Kate Bateman, author of To Catch an Earl; and Vanessa Riley, author of A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby; in conversation for Spotlight on Historical Romance — hosted by Belmont Books, 12 p.m. ET, more info.
TJ Klune, author of The House in the Cerulean Sea; C.L. Polk, author of Stormsong; and Kit Rocha, author of Deal with the Devil, in conversation for Spotlight on Romance in Fantasy/Sci-Fi — hosted by Belmont Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Morgenthaler, author of The Tourist Attraction; Annabeth Albert, author of Conventionally Yours; Miranda Kenneally, author of Four Days of You and Me; Suzanne Park, author of The Perfect Escape; and Ann Marie Walker, author of Happy Singles Day — hosted by Sourcebooks, 3 p.m. ET, more info.
There are more Bookstore Romance Day events than we could possibly include! Check out participating bookstores.
Sunday August 16
Camilla Läckberg, author of The Golden Cage, in conversation with Chris Bohjalian — hosted by Books & Books, 11 a.m. ET, more info.
Kendra Atleework, author of Miracle Country, in conversation with Caitlin Myer — hosted by Powell's Books, 2 p.m. PT, more info.
Lavie Tidhar, author of By Force Alone, in conversation with Silvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 1 p.m. PT, more info.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.