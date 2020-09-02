16 Great Books That Are Out In Paperback This Month

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Anchor Books; Sept. 1)

The highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale picks up 15 years after Offred steps into that black van, her fate unknown. Instead of one narrator, Atwood expands to three: Aunt Lydia, the devious mastermind behind the Rachel and Leah Center, where women learn how to prepare for their lives as Handmaids, and two young girls — Daisy, a 16-year-old who lives in Toronto with her liberal parents and goes to protests against Gilead, and Agnes, who has grown up in Gilead with a high-ranking Commander father and attends school to learn how to become a diligent, submissive wife. How the three women end up converging is part of the suspense of the novel, which generally unfolds as a much more straightforward thriller than Handmaid's Tale — fitting for the upcoming TV show it will soon be.

The Tenant by Katrine Engberg (Gallery/Scout Press; Sept. 1)

When Copenhagen detectives discover Julie Stender has been murdered in her own apartment, they're quick to identify her building's owner, Esther de Laurenti, as a person of interest — especially since Julie turns up as a murder victim in Esther's novel in process. But the further the detectives dig, the murkier the case becomes, and soon they're wondering if Esther is actually a victim and not a suspect.

Our Wayward Fate by Gloria Chao (Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers; Sept. 1)

Ali spends her days trying to blend in as the only Asian person in her all-white school. But when a fellow Taiwanese teen, Chase Yu, transfers to Ali's school, sparks fly between them and they start a relationship. Things seem to be going well until Ali's mom demands that she ends her relationship with Chase and, in digging into her mom's reasoning for this, Ali uncovers some family secrets that make her question everything.



Fly Already by Etgar Keret (Riverhead; Sept. 1)

Keret's stories range from dark to downright silly — there's the child in the title story who misunderstands the intentions of a man standing on the roof of a tall building, the strangers who meet up daily after work to share a joint on the beach, the increasingly absurd email exchange between a man desperate to bring his mother to an escape room that is unfortunately closed, and the owner of said escape room with a pretty big secret to hide. Each is beautifully wrought and rife with meaning — and slightly maddening in its ambiguity.



Slay by Brittney Morris (Simon Pulse; Sept. 1)

Kiera Johnson is the secret creator of the online game SLAY, where Black people can log on and play the game as different Nubian personas. But when a Kansas City teen is killed over a dispute in SLAY, the game is villainized and is considered, violent, thugish, and anti-white. Now, it's up to Kiera to protect the safe space she created when she made this game while also keeping her identity as the game's maker a secret.

The Institute by Stephen King (Gallery; Sept. 1)

In the middle of the night in suburban Minneapolis, young Luke Ellis is whisked away by two intruders who have just killed his parents. He's taken to the Institute — a sinister place where kids with special abilities like telepathy and telekinesis are forced to submit to those who want to take control of their gifts, or suffer brutal punishment.

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson (Ecco; Sept. 1)

I started Nothing to See Here at the very beginning of my maternity leave, that destabilizing time when you're suddenly living with a crying newborn who doesn't know the difference between day and night, and when every minute of sleep is a gift. That I chose this book over naps more than once is a testament to my love for it. It probably helps that it's a story about family — specifically, new and terrifying (if nontraditional) parenthood. When deadbeat Lillian agrees to play governess to her rich best friend's twin stepchildren (who happen to spontaneously burst into flames) she has no idea what she's doing, and certainly has no understanding that it could profoundly change her. But it does — and this small, weird, quasi family's summer together is equal parts hilarious and moving.

The History of Living Forever by Jake Wolff (Picador, Sept. 1)

Jake Wolff's debut is ambitious and bountiful, centered on the universal human yearning for eternal life. Wolff explores this desire through 16-year-old Conrad, who finds out on the first day of his senior year that Sammy, his chemistry teacher and secret lover, has died of what appears to be suicide. When he finds that Sammy has left him his journals, Conrad realizes that Sammy had been testing an immortality elixir on himself for years — and Conrad decides to pick up where he left off. Fittingly, the story is larger than life, and Wolff connects Conrad's journey with historical asides about others' attempts at solving the problem of death. He weaves in the past through Sammy's journal entries and projects into Conrad's future, all the while exploring the often desperate emotions underlying our search for everlasting life — hope, love, and grief.