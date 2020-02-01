Best-Selling Author Mary Higgins Clark Has Died At 92

Best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, known as the "queen of suspense," died on Friday at 92 years old.

Carolyn K. Reidy, president and CEO of Higgins Clark's long-time publisher Simon & Schuster, confirmed she died of "complications of old age."

In a career spanning over 45 years, Higgins Clark wrote 56 books, each one a best seller; over 100 million copies have sold in the US alone. Her final book, Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry, a timely novel about a reporter investigating sexual misconduct allegations at a national news network, published in November 2019.

"It is impossible to overestimate the importance of Mary’s contribution to our success, and her role in the modern history of Simon & Schuster," Reidy wrote in a message on Higgins Clark's website. "She was, simply, a remarkable woman who overcame an early life of hardship and challenges, never doubting her ability as a natural-born storyteller (and she was one for the ages), and who persevered through trial and rejection until she at last achieved her Holy Grail of being a published author."

Higgins Clark was known for writing likable characters, who she described in a 2015 Guardian interview as "very nice people whose lives are invaded." In that same profile, writer Sarah Weinman explained her widespread appeal: "[B]y leaving sex, violence and profanity strictly offstage ... Clark attracts a readership ranging in age from 10 to 90."

