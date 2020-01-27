Artist Jason Polan, Known For His "Every Person In New York" Project, Has Died At 37

Artist Jason Polan, best known for his ambitious project to sketch every person in New York City, died Monday at age 37.

His family told the New York Times the cause of death was cancer.

Known for his simple, gestural doodles, Polan's long-running "Every Person in New York" project was a sweeping, ambitious attempt to, as the straightforward title says, draw every person in the city. "It just sounded like such an all-encompassing, ridiculous idea,” he told the Times in 2009.

Some of his sketches captured celebrities like Zadie Smith or Joan Didion, but most were quick drawings of strangers done from a distance with titles such as "Man at Taco Bell 2nd Avenue & 8th" or "Woman Working & Eating a Cookie at Lafayette."



He began the project in March 2008; his last drawing was posted on his blog on Dec. 19, 2019. He published a book of his sketches in 2015.

"I know I'm going to fail, I won't draw everybody, but I enjoy trying," he told Agence France-Presse in 2011.