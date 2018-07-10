How Many Of Our Favorite 2018 Books Have You Read So Far?
So many amazing reads, and we've still got almost half the year left.
Below are the 84 books we've loved and gushed about in lists and newsletter reviews so far this year. How many have you read*?
*Okay, some of these are out in the next few weeks, but we hate to leave them out. Bookmark and return.
-
Barracoon by Zora Neale HurstonVia Harper CollinsEverything Here Is Beautiful by Mira T. LeeVia Pamela Dorman BooksThe Female Persuasion by Meg WolitzerVia Penguin Random HouseThe Recovering by Leslie JamisonVia HachetteFeel Free by Zadie SmithVia Penguin PressAn American Marriage by Tayari JonesVia AlgonquinTangerine by Christine ManganVia Harper CollinsThe Mars Room by Rachel KushnerVia ScribnerThe Largesse of the Sea Maiden by Denis JohnsonVia Random HouseHow to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander CheeVia Mariner BooksFreshwater by Akwaeke EmeziVia Grove PressFlorida by Lauren GroffVia RiverheadThat Kind of Mother by Rumaan AlamVia EccoThe House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph CassaraVia EccoAwayland by Ramona AusubelVia RiverheadLook Alive Out There by Sloane CrosleyVia MCDThe House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto UrreaVia Little, Brown and CoNot That Bad by Roxane GayVia Harper PerennialThe Friend by Sigrid NunezVia RiverheadThe Third Hotel by Laura van den BergVia FSGEye Level by Jenny XieVia Graywolf PressWhat Are We Doing Here? by Marilynne RobinsonVia FSGHeart Berries by Terese Marie MailhotVia CounterpointThe Afterlives by Thomas PierceVia RiverheadSick by Porochista KhakpourVia Harper PerennialYou Think It, I'll Say It by Curtis SittenfeldVia Random HouseCensus by Jesse BallVia EccoThe Merry Spinster by Daniel Mallory OrtbergVia HoltThe Body Is Not an Apology by Sonya Renee TaylorVia Berrett-Koehler PublishersThe Pisces by Melissa BroderVia HogarthThe Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater by Alanna OkunVia FlatironA Lucky Man by Jamel BrinkleyVia GraywolfSharp by Michelle DeanVia Grove PressCreative Quest by QuestloveVia EccoStill Me by Jojo MoyesVia Penguin Random HouseMem by Bethany C. MorrowVia Unnamed PressThe Ensemble by Aja GabelVia RiverheadWade in the Water by Tracy K. SmithVia Graywolf PressStray City by Chelsey JohnsonVia Custom HouseOld in Art School by Nell PainterVia Counterpoint PressHeads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-SpiresVia AtriaNot Here by Hieu Minh NguyenVia Coffee House PressIn a Day's Work by Bernice YeungVia The New PressThough I Get Home by YZ ChinVia The Feminist PressThe Optimistic Decade by Heather AbelVia AlgonquinThe Perfect Mother by Aimee MolloyVia HarperJunk by Tommy PicoVia Tin HouseText Me When You Get Home by Kayleen SchaeferVia DuttonBelly Up by Rita BullwinkelVia A Strange ObjectPops by Michael ChabonVia Harper CollinsThe Terrible by Yrsa Daley-WardVia PenguinHey Ladies! by Michelle Markowitz and Caroline MossVia Abrams MediaConvenience Store Woman by Sayaka MurataVia Grove PressAgainst Memoir by Michelle TeaVia Feminist PressHow To Love a Jamaican by Alexia ArthursVia Penguin Random HouseKudos by Rachel CuskVia FSGA Place For Us by Fatima Farheen MirzaVia Crown HogarthNo One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicolVia Simon & SchusterNew Poets of Native Nations edited by Heid E. ErdrichVia GraywolfEarly Work by Andrew MartinVia MacmillanFruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas ContrerasVia Penguin Random HouseStill Lives by Maria HummelVia CounterpointThere There by Tommy OrangeVia KnopfLilith, But Dark by Nichole PerkinsVia Publishing GeniusThe Incendiaries by R.O. KwonVia RiverheadThe Kiss Quotient by Helen HoangVia Penguin Random HouseSlave Old Man by Patrick ChamoiseauVia The New PressWhite Houses by Amy BloomVia Random HouseThe Seas by Samantha HuntVia Tin HouseNumber One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian LiVia MacmillanMirror, Shoulder, Signal by Dorthe NorsVia GraywolfThe Summer Wives by Beatriz WilliamsVia William MorrowTicker: The Quest to Create an Artificial Heart by Mimi SwartzVia CrownI Can't Date Jesus by Michael ArceneauxVia Harper CollinsCaptive Audience: On Love and Reality TV by Lucas MannVia VintageTin Man by Sarah WinmanVia G. P. Putnam's SonsMarianna's Beauty Salon by Bushra RehmanVia Sibling Rivalry PressWould You Rather? by Katie HeaneyVia BallantineAmerican Sonnets For My Past and Future Assassin by Terrance HayesVia Penguin Random HouseConfessions of the Fox by Jordy RosenbergVia One WorldRed Card by Ken BensingerVia Simon & SchusterWhat We Were Promised by Lucy TanVia Little, Brown and CoThe Great Believers by Rebecca MakkaiVia VikingSeverance by Ling MaVia FSG
Tell us what else you've read and loved in the comments!
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
