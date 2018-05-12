15 Incredibly Important Books About Motherhood
Some of the most beloved books about being a mom, according to Goodreads users.
Goodreads recently let BuzzFeed know which books, according to its users, are some of the most popular explorations of different facets of motherhood. Below are 15 of the highest-rated, most-shelved titles — and, perhaps, perfect gifts for mom.
1. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy
2. Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda
3. Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
ADVERTISEMENT
4. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See
5. The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman
6. Only Child by Rhiannon Navin
7. Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
9. How Hard Can It Be? by Allison Pearson
10. And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O'Connell
11. Where'd You Go, Bernadette? by Maria Semple
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
13. Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After by Heather Harpham
14. This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
15. What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.