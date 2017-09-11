BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Feel A Sudden Urge To Poop When You're Shopping For Books?

books / poll

Do You Feel A Sudden Urge To Poop When You're Shopping For Books?

Listen, it's a thing.

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. ET

If you've ever noticed that walking into bookstores makes you suddenly — as if by magic — need to poop, you are not alone.

Michelle Rial / Via buzzfeed.com

As it turns out, it's a common enough occurrence to have been named: the Mariko Aoki phenomenon. Allegedly, the naming dates to 1985, when a woman named Mariko Aoki wrote a letter to the Japanese book-themed magazine "Han no Zasshi" about the connection between bookstores and her bowel movements. The editor printed her letter, and was surprised to receive many responses to the effect of, "Same!!"

Those responses echo still, especially on Twitter.

rt if bookstores make u poop
emilay @emily_allen1

rt if bookstores make u poop

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Why do bookstores make people poop? *asking for a friend*
nicki.callen @ncstammer

Why do bookstores make people poop? *asking for a friend*

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fun fact: There's a whole community of people out there just like me that have to poop whenever they walk into bookstores
Eric Salas @hedassmcdedass

Fun fact: There's a whole community of people out there just like me that have to poop whenever they walk into bookstores

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hey scientists, how about ONE of you take a break from cancer and try to figure out why bookstores make me poop
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

Hey scientists, how about ONE of you take a break from cancer and try to figure out why bookstores make me poop

Reply Retweet Favorite

Strong evidence of causation doesn't exist, but some (weak) hypotheses include a laxative effect of the smell of ink or paper, an association between bookstores and reading on the toilet, and the likelihood that people drink coffee in bookstores. But even if science can't explain it, that doesn't mean some book browsers don't experience it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX

But how prevalent is it, really?

  1. Does being in a bookstore make you have to poop?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Does being in a bookstore make you have to poop?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes
  2.  
    vote votes
    No
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

  1. And did you know about the Mariko Aoki phenomenon already?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I knew it was a thing but I didn't know it had a name.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
And did you know about the Mariko Aoki phenomenon already?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I knew it was a thing but I didn't know it had a name.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Happy browsing!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT