These Are The Finalists For The $35,000 Aspen Words Literary Prize

The Aspen Words Literary Prize is in its third year of awarding $35,000 to fiction that "illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture." These are the five most outstanding contenders for the 2020 prize, as described by the jury members below. The winner will be announced on April 16.

Opioid, Indiana by Brian Allen Carr by Brian Allen Carr Soho Press, Erin Davis

The timing of Brian Allen Carr’s exquisite novel, Opioid, Indiana, is not a surprise. What is surprising is the redemption we feel in reading it. Opioid, Indiana, a fictitious town, is struggling for relevance and is decimated by addiction. We observe the activity of the residents through the acute observations of Riggle, a discarded, uneducated teen. Over the course of one week, we find the town and our protagonist are familiar, funny and lovable lost souls. Carr’s novel raises our empathy for all the young adults living on the street and gives us hope that they, like Riggle, will somehow transcend and survive. —Helen Obermeyer

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn by Nicole Dennis-Benn W. W. Norton, Jason Berger

Patsy is a novel about an undocumented immigrant’s yearning to build a new life in the United States while connected by family and culture to Jamaica. Beneath the surface, it is a deeply affecting reflection on motherhood and the price women pay to define their own choices, desires and purpose in life. Dennis-Benn’s exquisite dialogue makes you want to read out loud, hearing its rhythm and tone, and her vividly drawn settings make it easy to enter Patsy’s world. Patsy is a novel as determined, honest and necessary as its protagonist. –Amy Garmer



The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri by Christy Lefteri Ballantine Books, Kieron Coatman

With the first sentence, “I am afraid of my wife’s eyes,” we enter a world too visible for the protagonists who can’t, nevertheless, turn away. How do human beings process the horror around them, the senseless violence, the loss of what we hold dearest? Is it possible to ever feel safe, to love, to appreciate beauty? Christy Lefteri asks these questions of her characters, and ultimately, of us. We see wars on our screens and cross paths with the survivors in new lives in our neighborhoods, but we don’t see them. Lefteri brings us closer so we can, without fear. –Esmeralda Santiago



Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli by Valeria Luiselli Knopf, Diego Berruecos/Gatopardo

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli is informed, to powerful effect, by the author’s ongoing commitment to meditating on the seemingly infinite predicaments America’s immigration and refugee policy has brought to the fore. What I found so special about this book, though, was the unexpected route and experimental form the author uses to work through what all of this means for children and the very concept of “family.” –Saeed Jones



Lot by Bryan Washington by Bryan Washington Riverhead, David Gracia