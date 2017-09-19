BuzzFeed News

16 People Who Stan Harder Than You

The consensus? Totally worth it.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on September 19, 2017, at 2:11 p.m. ET

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed community to share the most extreme things they've done as stans.

And we're going to get to our favorites in a sec, but first, a message from a concerned fan:

"Oh god PLEASE do not give us crazy fandom members more fuel to try and one up each other to be the 'most dedicated' fan... this is a dangerous question that will lead to a lot of us trying to one up the answers lmao. Not adding my own craziness to this equation, just begging you to at least post a disclaimer that reads that you are not responsible for anyone who tries to repeat, and do not condone anyone going any crazier, than some responses you may get." —brittanir46872c71d

So, let it be known: BuzzFeed News does not condone or recommend acts of standom which would place in danger the stan, the object of their stanning, or the person who dares get between them. Also, we've expanded on the official definition of "stan" to include fictional characters. OK, onward.

1. The stan who lives in beast mode.

"I am a huge Marshawn Lynch fan. After his announcement of returning to the NFL, I got a tattoo with the path he took during the Beast Quake run, along with some Skittles and 'Beast Mode the Rainbow' using his logo, which is written on the Skittles machine in his Seattle store." —taralynn813
"I am a huge Marshawn Lynch fan. After his announcement of returning to the NFL, I got a tattoo with the path he took during the Beast Quake run, along with some Skittles and 'Beast Mode the Rainbow' using his logo, which is written on the Skittles machine in his Seattle store." —taralynn813

2. The shipper who put her blood, sweat, and tears (but especially blood) into the fight for her faves.

"When I was younger I went to a summer camp, and Avatar the Last Airbender was hot shit at the time. I was talking about it with a few girls from another cabin and it was going okay, at least until someone brought up shipping. That's when it went all pear-shaped. I ended up blurting out that I thought that Katara and Zuko were practically soulmates, and one of the girls started shouting at me that I was wrong because Katara and Aang were going to be endgame. It turned into quite possibly the most intense shouting match I had ever been in. In the heat of the moment I grabbed a handful of sand and threw it at her because I was claiming that I could 'earthbend' (which I actually thought I could do, but that's another story) and the counselors ended up having to break us up. The situation seemed to be calming down and we were heading back to our respective cabins, but when my back was turned she threw a rock at me. Like a very big, very sharp rock. I still have a very visible scar on my back." —zerofromcodegeass
"When I was younger I went to a summer camp, and Avatar the Last Airbender was hot shit at the time. I was talking about it with a few girls from another cabin and it was going okay, at least until someone brought up shipping. That's when it went all pear-shaped. I ended up blurting out that I thought that Katara and Zuko were practically soulmates, and one of the girls started shouting at me that I was wrong because Katara and Aang were going to be endgame. It turned into quite possibly the most intense shouting match I had ever been in. In the heat of the moment I grabbed a handful of sand and threw it at her because I was claiming that I could 'earthbend' (which I actually thought I could do, but that's another story) and the counselors ended up having to break us up. The situation seemed to be calming down and we were heading back to our respective cabins, but when my back was turned she threw a rock at me. Like a very big, very sharp rock. I still have a very visible scar on my back." —zerofromcodegeass

3. The Swiftie who spreads the love (and the sweets) every year.

"I bake a cake or cookies or something similar every year on Taylor Swift's birthday, and bring it to school. This was last year's batch, which I made from a recipe she created that was on her Tumblr." —ellacution
"I bake a cake or cookies or something similar every year on Taylor Swift's birthday, and bring it to school. This was last year's batch, which I made from a recipe she created that was on her Tumblr." —ellacution

4. The New Zealander who prioritized faves over a healthy sleep schedule.

"My faves used to post between 8:30 am - 12:30 on Tuesdays their time, which in my time zone was like 3:30 - 6:30 am (because I live in New Zealand), so for about a year and a half I'd set alarms for myself to wake up every 30 minutes from 3-7am on Wednesdays to check if they'd posted. If they had, I'd download the video and make gifs from it before I went to school, even if it meant I'd only gotten 2-3 hours of sleep that night. Ya boi was dedicated to the cause." —jemia

5. The fan who named her dog after a Doctor Who hero (who is almost as handsome as his namesake).

"My pup's name is Captain Jack Barkness." —gigialsoj
"My pup's name is Captain Jack Barkness." —gigialsoj

6. The Corey Haim stan who was determined to grow the fandom.

"My teacher didn't like my idol, Corey Haim, so for April Fools, my friends and I plastered his entire office with Corey Haim posters. I have gotten a tattoo in tribute to Corey Haim, too." —Samantha Merzel
"My teacher didn't like my idol, Corey Haim, so for April Fools, my friends and I plastered his entire office with Corey Haim posters. I have gotten a tattoo in tribute to Corey Haim, too." —Samantha Merzel

7. The mom whose two fandoms are immortalized in her son.

&quot;I named my son Link Everett. Link obviously from Zelda, and Everett after Rainn Wilson&#x27;s character on the short-lived but much loved show Backstrom.&quot; —brittanymcwhorter88
"I named my son Link Everett. Link obviously from Zelda, and Everett after Rainn Wilson's character on the short-lived but much loved show Backstrom." —brittanymcwhorter88

8. The swiper hoping for a connection.

"A few years ago, I heard that this YouTuber I loved had a Tinder. So, of course, I downloaded Tinder. I also downloaded a fake GPS app that would allow me to set my location to California, where said YouTuber lives. (It took three tries to find a GPS app that Tinder couldn't pick up. Desperate much?) I never ended up finding him, though, and after a few days of left swiping I gave up. —marisafaith97

9. This dedicated linguist.

"I learned how to speak Trigedasleng, the conlang created for The 100, so that my Lexa cosplay would be as accurate as possible. All in all, I've spent more time learning the language than watching the show. (I quit watching when they killed her.)" —Nicole Duguay
"I learned how to speak Trigedasleng, the conlang created for The 100, so that my Lexa cosplay would be as accurate as possible. All in all, I've spent more time learning the language than watching the show. (I quit watching when they killed her.)" —Nicole Duguay

10. The stan whose tattoos could double as a Wikipedia entry on her favorite racing driver.

"This is just one of my Jenson Button tattoos. The others are his crash helmet design, the dates of his first F1 win, and the date of his World Drivers Championship win. This year is the 40th anniversary of Williams, my favorite Formula 1 team, and so far I've been to Autosport International, a celebration at Silverstone, and the British Grand Prix; I also stood in the pouring rain for two and a half hours for the premiere of the documentary about the team." —kathryna456a720b8
"This is just one of my Jenson Button tattoos. The others are his crash helmet design, the dates of his first F1 win, and the date of his World Drivers Championship win. This year is the 40th anniversary of Williams, my favorite Formula 1 team, and so far I've been to Autosport International, a celebration at Silverstone, and the British Grand Prix; I also stood in the pouring rain for two and a half hours for the premiere of the documentary about the team." —kathryna456a720b8"

11. The Jason Dohring stan who wears her love on her feet.

"I have a pair of custom Chuck Taylors with "DOHRING" embroidered along the side. Jason signed them at a fan con in 2006." —Samantha Pearson
"I have a pair of custom Chuck Taylors with “DOHRING” embroidered along the side. Jason signed them at a fan con in 2006." —Samantha Pearson

12. The springer (or spring chicken?) with a talent for crafting.

"In January of 2016, I bought 24 Jesus candles from Walmart and brought them from Atlanta to NYC. I was seeing my favorite musical, Deaf West's Spring Awakening. I put every cast member's face on a candle and carried them to the stage door, and I learned some sign language to interact with the cast. Best night ever! Even if the candles were too heavy for my backpack?‍" —Avaelizabeth22

13. The Panic at the Disco fan whose perseverance is honestly impressive.

"I waited 23 hours in line for a PATD concert." —Beatrice Toscano
"I waited 23 hours in line for a PATD concert." —Beatrice Toscano

14. The X-Files fan who wanted to believe (sorry) her cosplay would be worth its lasting repercussions.

"I cut off all of my hair for a cosplay. I was Fox Mulder from the X-Files. I hated my hair for the next 10 months." —mrprien
"I cut off all of my hair for a cosplay. I was Fox Mulder from the X-Files. I hated my hair for the next 10 months." —mrprien

15. The Directioner so 1DAF, neither job nor money could keep her from them.

"Essentially spent all of my money took a ton of time off of work to travel to five different places to see One Direction within four months: London, Dallas, St. Louis, Vegas and New Orleans. I don't regret a thing about it." —kaseyc4fa6b5321
"Essentially spent all of my money took a ton of time off of work to travel to five different places to see One Direction within four months: London, Dallas, St. Louis, Vegas and New Orleans. I don't regret a thing about it." —kaseyc4fa6b5321

16. The bride-to-be whose bachelorette party is truly a celebration of love. (A very specific kind of love.)

"For my bachelorette party, we're going to Dollyworld and wearing bedazzled Dolly-themed jackets. I've planned this more meticulously than my wedding." abbir4475e759f
"For my bachelorette party, we're going to Dollyworld and wearing bedazzled Dolly-themed jackets. I've planned this more meticulously than my wedding." abbir4475e759f

This post is part of a series of stories about stans and super fans.

