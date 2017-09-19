16 People Who Stan Harder Than You

And we're going to get to our favorites in a sec, but first, a message from a concerned fan:

"Oh god PLEASE do not give us crazy fandom members more fuel to try and one up each other to be the 'most dedicated' fan... this is a dangerous question that will lead to a lot of us trying to one up the answers lmao. Not adding my own craziness to this equation, just begging you to at least post a disclaimer that reads that you are not responsible for anyone who tries to repeat, and do not condone anyone going any crazier, than some responses you may get." —brittanir46872c71d

So, let it be known: BuzzFeed News does not condone or recommend acts of standom which would place in danger the stan, the object of their stanning, or the person who dares get between them. Also, we've expanded on the official definition of "stan" to include fictional characters. OK, onward.