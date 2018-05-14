30 Summer Books To Get Excited About
Any book is a beach read if you read it on a beach.
1. Severance by Ling Ma
2. No One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicol
3. The Optimistic Decade by Heather Abel
4. Old in Art School by Nell Painter
5. Junk by Tommy Pico
6. Belly Up by Rita Bullwinkel
7. Pops by Michael Chabon
8. The Terrible by Yrsa Daley-Ward
9. Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata
10. Against Memoir by Michelle Tea
11. How to Love a Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs
12. Kudos by Rachel Cusk
13. A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
14. Hey Ladies! The Story of 8 Best Friends, 1 Year, and Way, Way Too Many Emails by Michelle Markowitz and Caroline Moss
15. New Poets of Native Nations, edited by Heid E. Erdrich
16. Early Work by Andrew Martin
17. Mem by Bethany C. Morrow
18. Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
19. Still Lives by Maria Hummel
20. There There by Tommy Orange
21. Lilith, but Dark by Nichole Perkins
22. The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwon
23. The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
24. Slave Old Man by Patrick Chamoiseau
25. The Seas by Samantha Hunt
26. Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li
27. Mirror, Shoulder, Signal by Dorthe Nors
28. The Summer Wives by Beatriz Williams
29. Ticker: The Quest to Create an Artificial Heart by Mimi Swartz
30. I Can't Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I've Put My Faith in Beyoncé by Michael Arceneaux
