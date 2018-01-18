Don't Freak Out, But You Should Probably Read These 729 Books Because sometimes one recommendation list isn't enough. Twitter

1. 24 Books You Should Read, Based On Your Favorite TV Shows The ultimate television show–based book recommendation guide.

2. 26 Very Important Nonfiction Books You Should Be Reading As recommended by you.

3. If You Love Music, Here Are 17 Books To Add To Your Reading List From memoirs to coffee-table books to how music affects your brain.

4. 22 Books You Should Read Now, Based On Your Childhood Favorites Recapture all of that youthful wonder.

5. 17 Books You Should Read If You Fucking Love Fairy Tales You're never too old for fairy tales, after all.

6. 19 Books To Read If You Loved The "Harry Potter" Series Maybe you'll never find a book better than Harry Potter, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy reading other novels about magic, friendship, and adventure.

7. 65 Books You Need To Read In Your 20s Even if you read them in high school or college, you'll have a different perspective on them now that you're Out In The World.

8. 53 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down What happens next? There's only one way to find out.

9. 24 Romantic Novels That'll Make You Cry Every Time Keep your tissue box close while reading these novels.

10. 46 Brilliant Short Novels You Can Read In A Day Great reads under 200 pages. Mostly.

11. 24 Books You Should Read Now, Based On Your High School Favorites An updated curriculum.

12. 62 Books Guaranteed To Make You Sweat The ultimate romance and erotica reading list, as recommended by some of the best writers in the biz.

13. 23 Fascinating Memoirs You Probably Haven't Read Yet, But Should Because other people's lives can be so much more interesting than your own.

17. 31 Books You Won't Be Able To Stop Thinking About ~I just can't get you out of my head~

18. 39 Books That Are Actually Scary Um... maybe don't read these if you're home alone.

19. 18 YA Books You Need To Add To Your Must-Read List *Pulls out library card*

20. 22 Beautiful Graphic Novels That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Genre Art + stories = <3

21. The 24 Best Fiction Books Of 2017 If you're still catching up from last year.

22. The 38 Most Exciting New Books Of 2018 And if you're already looking forward to what's coming next.

