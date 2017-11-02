BuzzFeed News

Do You Know Which Book Came Out First?

It's harder than you might think.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on November 2, 2017, at 3:26 p.m. ET

  1. Which George Orwell book was published first?
    1984
    Animal Farm
    Animal Farm was published in 1945, while 1984 was published in 1949.

  2. Which Margaret Atwood came out first?
    Cat's Eye
    The Blind Assassin
    Cat's Eye was published in 1988, while The Blind Assassin came out in 2000.

  3. Which Virginia Woolf book came out first?
    To the Lighthouse
    Mrs Dalloway
    Mrs Dalloway was published in 1925, while To the Lighthouse came out in 1927.

  4. Which James Baldwin book came out first?
    Go Tell It on the Mountain
    Giovanni's Room
    Go Tell It on the Mountain came out in 1953, while Giovanni's Room was published in 1956.

  5. Which Jane Austen book came out first?
    Emma
    Pride and Prejudice
    Pride and Prejudice was published in 1813, while Emma came out in 1815.

  6. Which F. Scott Fitzgerald book came out first?
    Tender Is the Night
    The Great Gatsby
    The Great Gatsby was published in 1925, while Tender Is the Night came out in 1934.

  7. Which Toni Morrison book came out first?
    Beloved
    Sula
    Sula was published in 1973, while Beloved came out in 1987.

  8. Which Stephen King book came out first?
    Pet Semetary
    The Shining
    The Shining was published in 1976, while Pet Semetary came out in 1982.

  9. Which Haruki Murakami book came out first?
    Kafka on the Shore
    The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
    The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle was originally published in 1994, and the English translation came out in 1997; Kafka on the Shore was originally published in 2002, and the English translation came out in 2005.

  10. Which Joan Didion book came out first?
    Slouching Towards Bethlehem
    Play It As It Lays
    Slouching Towards Bethlehem was published in 1968, while Play It As It Lays came out in 1970.

  11. Which Zadie Smith book came out first?
    White Teeth
    On Beauty
    White Teeth, Zadie Smith's debut, came out in 2000, while On Beauty was published in 2005.

  12. Which Ernest Hemingway book came out first?
    A Farewell to Arms
    The Sun Also Rises
    The Sun Also Rises was published in 1926, while A Farewell to Arms came out in 1929.

  13. Which Judy Blume book came out first?
    Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
    Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
    Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was published in 1970, while Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing came out in 1972.

  14. Which Gabriel García Márquez book came out first?
    One Hundred Years of Solitude
    Love in the Time of Cholera
    One Hundred Years of Solitude was originally published in 1967, and the English translation was published in 1970; Love in the Time of Cholera was originally published in 1985, and the English translation was published in 1988.

