1984Animal Farm
Animal Farm was published in 1945, while 1984 was published in 1949.
Cat's EyeThe Blind Assassin
Cat's Eye was published in 1988, while The Blind Assassin came out in 2000.
To the LighthouseMrs Dalloway
Mrs Dalloway was published in 1925, while To the Lighthouse came out in 1927.
Go Tell It on the MountainGiovanni's Room
Go Tell It on the Mountain came out in 1953, while Giovanni's Room was published in 1956.
EmmaPride and Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice was published in 1813, while Emma came out in 1815.
Tender Is the NightThe Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby was published in 1925, while Tender Is the Night came out in 1934.
BelovedSula
Sula was published in 1973, while Beloved came out in 1987.
Pet SemetaryThe Shining
The Shining was published in 1976, while Pet Semetary came out in 1982.
Kafka on the ShoreThe Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle was originally published in 1994, and the English translation came out in 1997; Kafka on the Shore was originally published in 2002, and the English translation came out in 2005.
Slouching Towards BethlehemPlay It As It Lays
Slouching Towards Bethlehem was published in 1968, while Play It As It Lays came out in 1970.
White TeethOn Beauty
White Teeth, Zadie Smith's debut, came out in 2000, while On Beauty was published in 2005.
A Farewell to ArmsThe Sun Also Rises
The Sun Also Rises was published in 1926, while A Farewell to Arms came out in 1929.
Are You There God? It's Me, MargaretTales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was published in 1970, while Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing came out in 1972.
One Hundred Years of SolitudeLove in the Time of Cholera
One Hundred Years of Solitude was originally published in 1967, and the English translation was published in 1970; Love in the Time of Cholera was originally published in 1985, and the English translation was published in 1988.
