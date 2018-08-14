BuzzFeed News

These Comics Show What It's Like To Live Between Two Cultures

Excerpts from Dami Lee's new book, Be Everything At Once.

By Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

Posted on August 14, 2018, at 12:33 p.m. ET

In Dami Lee's new book Be Everything At Once, the cartoonist (and former BuzzFeed employee) illustrates her experience of moving to Texas from South Korea as a child, and all the ways she's felt pressure to be an American without giving up her roots.

All images by Dami Lee, courtesy of Chronicle Books.

Be Everything At Once is available now.

Chronicle Books
