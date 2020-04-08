 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Comics About Science Will Give You A Much-Needed Laugh

Trending

These Comics About Science Will Give You A Much-Needed Laugh

From Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld.

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 8, 2020, at 4:46 p.m. ET

Tom Gauld's Department of Mind-Blowing Theories is a collection of 150 hilarious comic strips about science and technology. Here are some of our favorites.

Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld
Tom Gauld

Department of Mind-Blowing Theories: Science Cartoons by Tom Gauld is out on April 14.

Drawn & Quarterly

Excerpted from Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld. Published by Drawn & Quarterly, April 14, 2020. Copyright © 2020 by Tom Gauld. All rights reserved.

ADVERTISEMENT