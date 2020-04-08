These Comics About Science Will Give You A Much-Needed Laugh
From Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld.
Tom Gauld's Department of Mind-Blowing Theories is a collection of 150 hilarious comic strips about science and technology. Here are some of our favorites.
Department of Mind-Blowing Theories: Science Cartoons by Tom Gauld is out on April 14.
Excerpted from Department of Mind-Blowing Theories by Tom Gauld. Published by Drawn & Quarterly, April 14, 2020. Copyright © 2020 by Tom Gauld. All rights reserved.
