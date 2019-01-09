BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Comics Perfectly Capture What It's Like To Live With Anxiety

These Comics Perfectly Capture What It's Like To Live With Anxiety

"If anxiety is making my heart pound, that counts as cardio, right?"

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 9, 2019, at 6:17 p.m. ET

In her new book, Kind of Coping, illustrator Maureen "Marzi" Williams explores what daily life is like when you have anxiety. Below are some of our favorite illustrations.

When you're working out in public.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

When you're going on a """"relaxing"""" trip.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

When you need to just "run to the store."

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

When you're talking to a crush.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

The perils of group conversation.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

Believing your worst social fears.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

This agonizing setup:

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

Figuring out what self-care means to you.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

(Like keeping track of the good moments for those times when you need to remember them.)

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

The power of just one kind comment.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

Just...everything.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

And the importance of remembering you're doing just fine.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life With Anxiety is available now.

Maureen “Marzi” Wilson

Excerpted from Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life With Anxiety by Maureen “Marzi” Wilson (@introvertdoodles). All images by Wilson, with permission from Adams Media.

ADVERTISEMENT