"I'm Too Emotional For My Own Good": A Q&A With Catherine Cohen

Comedian, cabaret star, writer, and general Renaissance woman Catherine Cohen has been sharing her raw, stream-of-consciousness poems on her Instagram since 2016. Now they’re gathered in God I Feel Modern Tonight — an unflinching collection that explores sex, ego, art, bodies, millennial ennui, and longing. Last week, I chatted with Cohen via text message about earnestness, comedy, and the reasons we fight to survive, in a conversation as free-flowing and unaffected as her poetry.

AR: Hi Catherine! It’s Arianna from BuzzFeed Books. Thanks for taking the time to chat today! How are you doing this Friday?



CC: Omggggg hello!! A text interview, how exciting.

CC: I’m…ok lol

CC: We live in hell obviously but

AR: True, living for the honesty

CC: hahaha

CC: Too honest for my own good vibes

CC: No but things are looking up I just watched the finale of Bling Empire on Netflix

CC: Sooo good

CC: How r u?

AR: Same more or less, I discovered this British show called Rosemary & Thyme and it’s about gardeners who solve murders, which I can’t recommend enough. So that’s been a real highlight.

CC: Omg sign me up

CC: I famously love British

AR: Let’s talk about the book!! How does it feel to (almost) have it out in the world?

CC: I'm so excited

CC: Love that girl

CC: (My book)

CC: She’s rly good

AR: I am, full disclosure, a big fan



CC: Eeee !

CC: Honored

AR: I suppose we should probably say what it is — God, I Feel Modern Tonight, a poetry collection. For people who might not be aware already, can you tell us about it, how it came to be, etc.?

CC: Yes! Its a collection of lil poems I wrote, some are funny some are

CC: Dare I say…earnest?

CC: Heartwarming etc

CC: I’ve always loved poetry because I’m Too Emotional For My Own Good (TM) and started writing and posting lil funny poems to insta in 2016

CC: then I started reading them on stage during my act and that evolved into me bravely thinking I should have a book

AR: Knopf agreed!



CC: LOVE Knopf

CC: Working with them has been a dream

AR: What was it like integrating something more earnest into your act/“brand” (sorry) — were you nervous about it?



CC: Hehe yes!!

CC: It's mortifying

CC: But I will be dead one day (annoying) so might as well share the things I’m proud of !

AR: True! Solid advice

AR: I’d love to hear about how you approach comedy vs poetry, how they feel similar or different

AR: I know you do a lot of songwriting too, which feels sort of between the two

CC: ya sometimes I’ll have an idea that could be a poem or a song or a joke and I have to decide what feels right

CC: All of it is very stream of consciousness

CC: Writing poems and songs is easiest for me. Jokes are hard and boring lol

CC: I’ve come up with most of my standup bits from just being on stage every night and now that we famously cant do that, poetry has been a good outlet for whatever I'm feeling in the moment

CC: I try not to overthink it…..I just kind of throw shit out there….I don't rly edit……my attention span is short because I love my phone....

AR: Understandable. How have you been coping with the shutdowns, as a really prolific performer? Have you been doing virtual events?