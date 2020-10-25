Beacon Press

This is the ultimate book of hope. Frankl was a psychiatrist, neurologist, and Holocaust survivor, and in the book he recounts his experiences of surviving the concentration camps. It’s about how he — and others — managed to live in a situation where hope was being deliberately stamped out by those in control. It’s beautiful, insightful, tragic, extremely humbling, and it definitely leaves you hopeful. —caitlinm50

Frankl was a Holocaust survivor who lost his wife and children while imprisoned in a concentration camp. This book is a memoir of his experience and how he found freedom within himself despite the horrific circumstances. He writes, "the last of man's freedoms — to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances." —kabauer

