30+ Gifts For Anyone Whose Favorite Place Is An Indie Bookstore

Libro.fm is technically not a subscription box, but it is an audiobook streaming service that shares profits with the independent bookstore of your choosing, and membership includes one title per month, 30% off additional titles, and an extremely user-friendly app. ($14.99/month)

Cafe con Libros' Feminist & Bookish subscription service offers flexibility to mix and match for age range and amount of books in each box — though all selections are made with intersectional feminism in mind — including adult, YA, middle grade, board books, as well as a coffee add-on option. (Starting at $20/month, $15 per add-on)



Faulkner House Books' personalized book subscription service is curated by beloved in-house expert Joanne, and includes 3-5 books per month based on the reader's interests. ($100/month)

Literati Bookstore's Cultura is a monthly subscription which includes a signed first edition, letterpress, and letter of introduction (starting at $100 for 3 months); the Insisto monthly subscription sends one recently published indie press paperback, a Literati Bookstore bookmark, and letter of introduction each month (starting at $70 for 3 months).

Book Soup's Great & Infamous subscription service ships two books every other month, with an upgrade option to include rare goodies. (Starting at $40/box).

Subterranean Books' book-a-month subscription box is tailored to the reader's interests. (Starting at $20/month.)



Epilogue's monthly subscription includes new and/or used books and locally made goods like candles, candy, pottery, stuffed animals, and more. (Starting at $25/box.)

Malaprop's Homeward Bound sends new paperback originals, featuring "fiction or creative non-fiction title we consider notable for its literary quality, appeal, and originality." (Starting at $60 for 3 months.)

Old Town Books' "With Love, from Old Town" subscription service sends a new first edition hardcover each month, and subscribers have access to an exclusive book club. ($195 for 6 months.)

Elliott Bay Book Company offers four themed monthly subscription services for first editions, poetry, graphic novels, and true crime. (Starting at $125 for one year.)

BookPeople offers a variety of subscription boxes, with themes like debut authors, signed first editions, BIPOC authors, and more. (Starting at $60 for 3 months)

The Ripped Bodice's Read, Romance, Repeat subscription delivers two brand new adult romance novels plus one bookish goodie each month. ($40/month, 15% off 6- or 12-month prepaid subscriptions.)

The Seminary Co-op's Front Table subscription sends one book every other month, in genres like history, arts and criticism, literature, philosophy, and more. ($199 for one year.)

A Room of One's Own offers 3- and 6-month subscriptions in poetry, picture books, movement makers, fiction, and science fiction/fantasy/horror. (Starting at $150 for 6 months.)

Parnassus's First Editions club sends one signed first edition hardcover, primarily literary fiction, each month. (Starting at $100 for 3 months)

Powell's Indiespensible subscription club prioritizes indie presses; boxes ship every six to eight weeks, and each includes one signed edition of a new release, a pamphlet featuring original author interviews and Q&As, and special gifts like advance reader copies or yummy treats. ($44.95/box)

Trident Books & Cafe (Boston) offers 3- and 6-month subscriptions in board books, picture books, YA, fiction, and nonfiction. (Starting at $70 for 3 months.)

The Strand's Book HookUp sends quarterly boxes, each containing a signed first edition of a highly anticipated title along with an additional paperback title and related bookish goodies. Genres include fiction, art/photography, classics, feminists, mystery/thriller, political nonfiction, science fiction/fantasy, young adult, and little readers. (Starting at $37.50/box.)



Books Are Magic's sends a book a month in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, YA, middle grade, picture books, and cookbooks, though cookbooks are sent quarterly. (Starting at $70 for 3 months.)

Skylight Books offers two subscription services: a monthly first edition club (for price of book) and the Imaginary Friends reading club, which sends a recently released paperback novel or short story collection (starting at $62 for 3 months.)