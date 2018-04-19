It begins as most of my nights do: hanging out at home, thinking about my books, feeling restless about my bookshelf.

I slipped each book from its jacket, feeling more energized each time. It was so freeing, so flagrant. And readers...

I fully expected to be dragged, but here's the thing: THE PEOPLE LOVED IT, TOO.

One after another, the support slid into my DMs.

Don't get me wrong, I've got a lot of love for book covers and the designers who create them. But the jacket — it's so bulky. So extra. Always slipping and sliding.

i want to do a ted talk about how much i hate hardcover books, specifically the dust jackets that come with them

Girl, SAME!



Now, to answer some questions:

1. I tossed

mostof the covers, before thanking them as Marie Kondo taught me. I saved some faves to frame.

2. No, I'm not worried about book upkeep, because, as Michelle Dean wrote in a wonderful anti–dust jacket essay in Flavorwire: "Dust happens, it’s a fact of life, no crappy piece of paper can stand in its way, the end."

3. No, I'm not worried about them looking a mess. Nothing makes me happier than a well-worn book. (And, anyway, my cats loved eating the corners of dust jackets whenever they were mad at me for something.)