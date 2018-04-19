Book Jackets Are Bad And You Can't Convince Me Otherwise
I am only speaking the truth.
This story begins last night.
It begins as most of my nights do: hanging out at home, thinking about my books, feeling restless about my bookshelf.
And, well...
I slipped each book from its jacket, feeling more energized each time. It was so freeing, so flagrant. And readers...
I fully expected to be dragged, but here's the thing: THE PEOPLE LOVED IT, TOO.
One after another, the support slid into my DMs.
Don't get me wrong, I've got a lot of love for book covers and the designers who create them. But the jacket — it's so bulky. So extra. Always slipping and sliding.
(Honestly, if I really had my druthers, I'd want all paperbacks — but that is an argument for another day.)
Anyway, the whole thing got me thinking: Are all of the dust jacket haters being shamed into silence??
@Softwarmground: I'd watch.
Girl, SAME!
Now, to answer some questions:
1. I tossed
***most
***of the covers, before thanking them as Marie Kondo taught me. I saved some faves to frame.
2. No, I'm not worried about book upkeep, because, as Michelle Dean wrote in a wonderful anti–dust jacket essay in Flavorwire: "Dust happens, it’s a fact of life, no crappy piece of paper can stand in its way, the end."
3. No, I'm not worried about them looking a mess. Nothing makes me happier than a well-worn book. (And, anyway, my cats loved eating the corners of dust jackets whenever they were mad at me for something.)
And for what it's worth: I'm obsessed with how the jacketless books look on the shelf.
That's all. Dust jackets are bad. Thank you for your time.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
