32 Book Adaptations You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

For readers who want a break from reading.

MOVIES

1922, based on the novella by Stephen King , based on the novella by Stephen King Netflix, Scribner

A Nebraska farmer in the 1920s murders his wife to stop her from selling her portion of their land — and the secret eats away at his family and his sanity. Starring Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, and Dylan Schmid. Watch the trailer.

All the Bright Places, based on the novel by Jennifer Niven , based on the novel by Jennifer Niven Netflix, Knopf

In a small town in Indiana, Violet and Theodore — who are both struggling with past troubles — enter each other's lives and are forever changed. Starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

Watch the trailer.

The Willoughbys, based on the novel by Lois Lowry , based on the novel by Lois Lowry Netflix, HMH

Four siblings send their selfish and neglectful parents on a fake vacation in the hopes that they won't return. Starring Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, and Ricky Gervais.

Watch the trailer.

Brain on Fire, based on Susannah Cahalan's memoir , based on Susannah Cahalan's memoir Netflix, Simon & Schuster

After bouts of memory loss, psychosis, and seizures, Susannah Cahalan goes from doctor to doctor seeking a diagnosis. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Jenny Slate, and Richard Armitage. Watch the trailer.

Gerald's Game, based on the novel by Stephen King , based on the novel by Stephen King Netflix, Gallery Books

In a romantic getaway gone very wrong, a woman finds herself handcuffed to a bed in a remote cabin — and she must battle her own demons while figuring out how to survive. Starring Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, and Henry Thomas. Watch the trailer.

The Last Thing He Wanted, based on the novel by Joan Didion , based on the novel by Joan Didion Netflix, Vintage

A DC journalist gets swept into a dark world of conspiracies and corruption with her dying father at the center. Starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, and Rosie Perez.

Watch the trailer.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the novel by Jenny Han , based on the novel by Jenny Han Netflix, Simon & Schuster

A shy high schooler is horrified to find out the secret love letters she wrote but never intended to send were sent to her five crushes — but the aftermath isn't so bad. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Watch the trailer.

In the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, things take a surprising turn when another recipient of Lara Jean's love letters comes back into her life. Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher.

Watch the trailer.



The Little Prince, based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry , based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Netflix, Egmont Books

A young girl befriends a quirky old aviator, who tells her the magical story of meeting an unusual boy who lives on an asteroid. Starring Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, and Rachel McAdams. Watch the trailer.

The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison The Fundamentals of Caring , based onby Jonathan Evison Netflix, Algonquin Books

A retired writer coping with the aftermath of a personal trauma takes a job as a caregiver to a reclusive teenager with muscular dystrophy whose only interest is American roadside attractions — so the two set off on a road trip to see as many as they can. Starring Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez. Watch the trailer.

Hold the Dark, based on the novel by William Giraldi , based on the novel by William Giraldi Netflix, Liveright

A writer who studies wolf behavior travels to a small Alaskan village to hunt wolves believed to have killed three young children — and he finds himself in the middle of a chilling mystery. Starring Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgård. Watch the trailer.

Mudbound , based on the novel by Hillary Jordan Netflix, Algonquin Books

Two World War II veterans — one black and one white — return to their families in rural Mississippi and grapple with racism, poverty, and PTSD. Starring Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, and Mary J. Blige. Watch the trailer.

Lost Girls, based on the book by Robert Kolker , based on the book by Robert Kolker Netflix, Harper Perennial

Desperate to find her missing daughter, a dismissed mother pushes law enforcement to investigate — and leads to the discovery of a string of murdered sex workers on Long Island. Starring Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne, and Thomasin McKenzie. Watch the trailer.

After a bad heartbreak, a perfectionist ad executive impulsively shaves her head, which triggers a journey of self-discovery. Starring Sanaa Lathan, Ricky Whittle, and Lynn Whitfield. Watch the trailer.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, based on the novel by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer , based on the novel by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer Netflix, Penguin

A young boy from a poor family comes up with a plan to save his village from drought by building a windmill — but the project is hindered by family tensions. Starring Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Lily Banda. Watch the trailer.

White Fang, based on the novel by Jack London , based on the novel by Jack London Netflix, Aladdin Classics

In 1890s Yukon Territory, a lone wild wolf dog's curiosity brings him from one adventure to the next as he befriends different human companions. Starring Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, and Paul Giamatti. Watch the trailer.

SERIES

Outlander, based on the Diana Gabaldon series , based on the Diana Gabaldon series Starz, Dell

A married former World War II nurse travels back in time from 1945 to 1743 Scotland, where she becomes enmeshed in the Jacobite rebellions — and gets closer to a very handsome Highland warrior. Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Tobias Menzies. Watch the trailer.

The Last Kingdom, based on the Saxon Stories series by Bernard Cornwell , based on theseries by Bernard Cornwell Netflix, HarperCollin

In late ninth-century England, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — has to choose between his ancestral birthright and his loyalty to the people he's grown up with. Starring Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, and David Dawson.

Watch the trailer.

The Witcher , based on the series by Andrzej Sapkowski Netflix, Orbit

A rogue witcher — a magically enhanced monster hunter for hire — journeys through the rugged and dangerous Continent, on his way to discover his destiny. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch the trailer. Read: 14 Books To Read If You're Missing The Witcher

The story of the black haircare mogul who went from poverty to becoming the first self-made woman millionaire. Starring Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, and Carmen Ejogo. Watch the trailer.

A Series of Unfortunate Events, based on the Lemony Snicket series , based on the Lemony Snicket series Netflix, Harper Collins

The Baudelaire children shuffle from foster home to foster home after the tragic death of their parents, surviving misadventures while the evil Count Olaf endeavors to steal their inheritance. Starring Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, and Malina Weissman. Watch the trailer.

Alias Grace, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood , based on the novel by Margaret Atwood Netflix, Anchor

In 19th-century Canada, a psychiatrist studying criminal behavior has to decide whether a notorious murderer should be pardoned. Starring Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, and Paul Gross. Watch the trailer.

The Haunting of Hill House, based on the novel by Shirley Jackson , based on the novel by Shirley Jackson Netflix, Penguin Classics

A fractured and estranged family contend with the traumas experienced in the mansion they once lived in — and the ghosts which have haunted them since they left. Starring Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, and Timothy Hutton. Watch the trailer.

Virgin River, based on Robyn Carr's series , based on Robyn Carr's series Netflix, MIRA

A recently widowed midwife and nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town but finds small town living isn't as simple as she'd hoped. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Tim Matheson.

Watch the trailer.

The Stranger, based on the novel by Harlan Coben , based on the novel by Harlan Coben Netflix, Dutton

A mysterious young woman shares a secret with a man whose life is quickly upended — and whose wife goes missing — because of what he knows. Starring Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, and Jennifer Saunders. Watch the trailer.

The Ghost Bride, based on the novel by Yangsze Choo , based on the novel by Yangsze Choo Netflix, William Morrow

In 1890s Malacca, a Malaysian woman agrees to be the "ghost bride" to a wealthy family's deceased son — allowing her own family to live without debt, but finding herself in the middle of a dark murder mystery in the afterlife. Starring Huang Peijia, Wu Kang-jen, and Ludi Lin. Watch the trailer.

A spirited and strong-willed orphan makes waves in a small Canadian town when she finds an unexpected family in a standoffish old woman and her kind-hearted brother. Starring Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, and R.H. Thomson. Watch the trailer.

The Letter for the King, based on the novel by Tonke Dragt , based on the novel by Tonke Dragt Netflix, Pushkin

A young knight in training must deliver a letter to the king — and throughout the journey, he must contend with prophecies, magic, friends, and foes. Starring Amir Wilson, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, and Thaddea Graham. Watch the trailer.

Altered Carbon, based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan , based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan Netflix, Del Rey

In a world where human consciousness can be uploaded into storage devices and transferred from body to body, an imprisoned rebel is brought back to life in a new body by a wealthy 300-year-old who needs help solving his own murder. Starring Anthony Mackie, Lela Loren, and Simone Missick. Watch the trailer.

You, based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes , based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes Netflix, Atria

A charming NYC bookseller who also happens to be a serial killer falls in love with a customer, and it quickly turns into a dangerous obsession. Starring Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, and Victoria Pedretti. Watch the trailer.

Unorthodox, based on the memoir by Deborah Feldman , based on the memoir by Deborah Feldman Netflix, Simon & Schuster

A 19-year-old Jewish woman flees an unhappy marriage in her Orthodox Brooklyn community, traveling to Berlin to explore a secular life — until her past catches up with her. Starring Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, and Jeff Wilbusch. Watch the trailer.

Orange Is the New Black, based on the memoir by Piper Kerman , based on the memoir by Piper Kerman Netflix, Spiegel & Grau

Definitely the most popular (and longest-running) series on this list, the story of a privileged New York woman who ends up in prison is worth catching up on. Starring Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, and Danielle Brooks. Watch the trailer.