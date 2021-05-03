15 Excellent Paperbacks Out This Month

Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation by Anne Helen Petersen (Mariner; May 4)

Can't Even by former BuzzFeed News writer Anne Helen Petersen is about how millennials became the burnout generation — how we were sold the promise that if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life, which sounds good in theory but in practice ends up looking like monetizing your passions and turning your hobbies into work, and then being told that the money you aren't making is not the point. She looks at the gig economy, labor movements, worker rights, and the recession, and challenges the stereotype of the lazy millennial. It's really smart, illuminating, and relatable. Read an excerpt here.

10 Things I Hate About Pinky by Sandhya Menon (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers; May 4)

"Romance master Menon is back with her second of the year, this one hearkening back to the world of the bestselling When Dimple Met Rishi. It stars fiery social justice warrior Pinky, who's tired of hearing parental complaints about her and decides to make herself look good for once by dating Samir Jha, Mama's Boy extraordinaire. Desperate for the internship she promises in return, Samir agrees, but the more time they spend fake dating, the less fake the feelings turn out to be." —Dahlia Adler (from 21 Young Adult Romances You Absolutely Must Read)

Shiner by Amy Jo Burns (Riverhead; May 4)

Fifteen-year-old Wren Bird leads a sheltered life with her mother and father in West Virginia, an hour away from the closest town. Wren lives in the shadow of her father, a domineering evangelical pastor who insists on his own divinity and wields the threat of his power over his community and family — Wren's mother is similarly isolated, only allowed visits from her lifelong best friend. When one of the pastor's miracles ends in tragedy, Wren's understanding of the world falls apart as she's forced to see her parents for who they really are.

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik (Del Rey; May 4)

"Magical teens are being preyed upon by monsters; to protect their children, magical parents have built a school called Scholomance. Magical teens attend the school and stay until they graduate — but the school doesn’t ensure survival. Attracted by the magic, monsters gravitate to the school and find any way they can to slip inside and eat students. El is a student at the school with a penchant for destructive spells and sarcasm. As a poor student, she doesn’t have the magical resources the wealthier students have, and everything is twice as hard for her. She’s particularly irritated by the school’s hero Orion, a wealthy student whose mission in life is to save everyone from the monsters. Because he grew up with endless resources, he fails to understand how his life of privilege helps protect him. This book is such a nail-biter; I wanted to gobble it up in a single sitting. It’s also funny and thought-provoking." —Margaret Kingsbury (from 18 Excellent Fantasy Books Coming Out Fall 2020)

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier (Anchor Books; May 4)

Pizza Girl’s narrator, Jane, won me over immediately, her voice sardonic, unimpressed, and just a bit playful. She’s 18, pregnant, and working as a pizza delivery girl in suburban LA, where she lives with her mother and boyfriend — both of whom are much more excited about the baby than she is. So it’s not surprising she starts to feel alienated in her own house and finds comfort in short escapes to work or, more frequently, to her abusive late father’s shed. When a 38-year-old stay-at-home mom calls in with a desperate need for pickle-and-pepperoni pizza, Jane is immediately smitten — and as the two get closer, Jane’s ambivalence about her own future gets harder to deal with. It’s a punchy and riveting story about struggling to take control of your life.

The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg (Vintage; May 4)

"Faye has a dark past that she's worked hard to hide; Jack is a golden boy who grew up with money and privilege. But when Faye and Jack fell in love in business school, Faye dropped out to support him. Years later, they’re married, have a baby, and have more money than Faye could have ever imagined. Despite her wealth, she can’t help but feel that Jack is pulling away and taking the sacrifices she made for him for granted. When she discovers that he’s having an affair, she’s left emotionally shattered and financially struggling — and decides to plot her revenge. The Golden Cage is a fast-paced psychological thriller about betrayal, sex, money, and a scorned wife’s revenge à la Gone Girl." —Dana Vogel (from 17 New Thrillers You Need To Add To Your Reading List)