The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel, Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall, My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell, and more.

Devolution by Max Brooks (Del Rey; Feb. 9) The writer behind bestsellers How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Waiting to Exhale is back with a similar story of perseverance in the midst of adversity. At first, things seem to be going splendidly for beauty supply store owner Loretha Curry. But when sudden tragedy strikes, she’s forced to lean on her posse of girlfriends. —Arianna Rebolini

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Good Citizens Need Not Fear by Maria Reva (Anchor; Feb. 9) An apartment building in Soviet-era Ukraine is accidentally erased from municipal records — and, in nine absurdist stories, the residents figure out how to survive when their existence isn't recognized. —Arianna Rebolini Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore (Flatiron; Feb. 9) It's New Years Eve in 1982 and Oona Lockhart, who will turn 19 right as she welcomes the new year, is full of optimism about all of the possibilities unfolding before her. But just before the clock strikes midnight, she faints and wakes up 32 years in the future. Soon she finds out that at every following New Year she will travel to a random year of her life, slowly making sense of this out-of-order life and figuring out who she is along the way. —Arianna Rebolini Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Real Life by Brandon Taylor (Riverhead; Feb. 16) Wallace is a Black, queer, chubby, and introverted student attending a graduate science program in the Midwest. In other words, he’s a character who doesn’t get featured in a lot of campus fiction. In Brandon Taylor's debut novel, though, it is entirely through his eyes that we witness one notable weekend with his friends and colleagues, mining the social drama within the academic bubble of biochemistry. —Colin Gorenstein Get it from Bookshop or Amazon. Writers & Lovers by Lily King (Grove Press; Feb. 16) Thirty-one-year-old Casey Peabody is grieving her mother's sudden death, recovering from a love affair gone wrong, and trying to finish the novel she's been writing for six years. While she watches her friends get married and start families, she's waiting tables, living in a shitty apartment, and clinging to her dream of living a creative life — but when she falls for two men at the same time, her precarious position shifts into a full crisis. —Arianna Rebolini

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry (Vintage; Feb. 16) In 1989 Massachusetts, local field hockey team Danvers Falcons are desperate to make it to the state finals — enough to dip into the witchcraft that runs deep in their town's history, which held the first witchcraft trials in 1692. Following the plucky team through their whirlwind season, this sharp and hilarious novel explores strength and friendship. —Arianna Rebolini Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Black Sunday by Tola Rotimi Abraham (Catapult; Feb. 23) Twin sisters Bibike and Ariyike pride themselves on their street smarts living in 1996 Lagos, Nigeria, in relative material comfort in this debut novel from an Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate. But when their father’s various financial schemes go belly-up, the sisters — and their two younger brothers — are forced to fend for themselves. —Tomi Obaro Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Kings, Queens, and In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju (Simon & Schuster Young Readers; Feb. 23)

Nima Kumara-Clark unexpectedly finds herself immersed in the drag scene on another side of town. The last thing she expects is to fall into a journey of self-discovery because of it. Boteju's earnest novel poignantly expresses the importance of identity and fitting in for the first time. —Farrah Penn

Get it from Bookshop or Amazon. Rebelwing by Andrea Tang (Razorbill; Feb. 23) After a routine smuggling deal goes wrong, Prudence Wu is saved by Rebelwing, a sentient cybernetic dragon. If it hadn't been for the dragon, she'd be in jail, and now it has returned to her side. With enforcers onto her, and the knowledge that Rebelwing is a weapon the government needs in a brewing war, Pru needs to learn how to pilot a dragon — and quickly. Inventive and compelling, Rebelwing is a standout sci-fi book. —Rachel Strolle Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.