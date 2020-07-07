Anchor Books, Grove Press, Vintage, Flatiron, Mariner Books, Grand Central Publishing

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (June 30)

Whitehead once again draws inspiration from true atrocities of America's past, this time creating a fictional account of a real-life Florida reform school for boys that was infamous for torturing and killing its poor black students, and then secretly burying their bodies, in the 1960s. Whitehead builds his story around Elwood Curtis, an ambitious, socially conscious, law-abiding teenager in Tallahassee who gets into the wrong car on his first day of elective community college classes and winds up arrested for auto theft. His sentence is enrollment at the Nickel Academy — which, despite its solid reputation, turns out to be built on cruelty, racism, and corruption. As Curtis discovers that his good behavior and best intentions won't be enough to keep him safe, his worldview shifts, and survival becomes more of a strategy. Whitehead's prose is meticulous; he nimbly shifts between the 1960s and present day, creating a fully fleshed-out picture of violence and (in)justice with a finale that just guts you. —Arianna Rebolini (Best Books Of 2019)

The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom (June 30) Exquisitely written and incredibly self-aware, Broom’s tribute to her family and the house she grew up in, located in New Orleans East, an often- neglected part of the city devastated by Hurricane Katrina, feels canonical. Broom, the youngest of 12 children, uses her journalist training to excavate her family history, relying on interviews and historical records to create a compelling story about a black working-class family struggling to make ends meet. When Hurricane Katrina, or the Water, as she refers to it, hits, she paints a harrowing picture of those anxious days waiting to hear from her family members. She also places her family’s story within the larger history of New Orleans, stripping the city of its mythos and thus making this memoir more ambitious, more definitive than most memoirs typically are. An extraordinary achievement. —Tomi Obaro (Best Books Of 2019) Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang (June 30) Ted Chiang’s second fantastical short story collection returns to those eternal questions about the nature of the universe and the meaning of our existence within it, sharing profound insights about ethics and accountability in stories of time portals, AI pets, alien tech, and more. —A.R. The Whisper Network by Chandler Baker (July 7) Inspired by the “Shitty Media Men” list, The Whisper Network is timely, thought-provoking, and has a relatable cast of characters you’ll likely recognize from your own life. The novel opens with a fatal jump from a high rise office building — but you’ll have to keep reading to find out who fell and if they were actually pushed. The book centers on a group of women lawyers who have worked together for years at sportswear company Truviv. When the Truviv CEO suddenly dies, making their boss Ames the likely replacement, lawyers Sloane, Ardie, and Grace, and office cleaner Rosalita — all of whom have complicated relationships with Ames — set in motion a series of events that will change their lives forever, while exposing long-kept secrets and bringing one life to an end. —Dana Vogel (Thrillers We Couldn't Stop Thinking About In 2019) Wild Game: My Mother, Her Secret, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur (July 7) As far as bananas plot twists go, it’s hard to think of what can top this memoir about a twisted family affair. When Brodeur is 14, her mother wakes her up one night to tell her she just kissed their family friend and to ask if she wouldn’t mind helping them facilitate an affair. The plot only thickens from there. This was the kind of immediately readable story that made me miss my subway stop, made all the more juicy by the fact that it’s all true. —T.O. (Best Books Of 2019) Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton (July 7) Hollow Kingdom is a climate change cautionary tale in the form of a zombie story, narrated by a domesticated pet crow who's learned to speak English and who you'll wish were your best friend. S.T. — short for Shit Turd, which will give you a sense of his general vocabulary and demeanor — is an outcast within the animal kingdom, favoring mankind and its culture, which he's gleaned from his antisocial, quasi-deadbeat owner, Big Jim. When Big Jim suddenly starts acting strange (his eye falls out and he doesn't seem bothered; he won't stop scratching at the walls), S.T. realizes it's up to him to save not only Big Jim but also humanity as a whole — and to convince the rest of the natural world that they're worth saving. It's a joy to read. —A.R. (Summer Books To Get Excited About)

Simon & Schuster, Vintage, Counterpoint Press, Dutton Books, Scribner

Random House, Tin House, Grand Central Publishing, Simon & Schuster, Ecco Press