Atria, Linnéa Jonasson

Things aren't going well for the Beartown hockey team. Its former members are playing for the rival team the next town over, and now it seems they'll be disbanded. But when a new coach arrives in town promising a comeback, the rivalry amps up — and by the time the final match comes around everyone's lives will be changed.

Promising review: "Have you ever loved a book so much you think your heart might explode? That's precisely what I feel might happen each time I pick up a Backman novel set in the world of Beartown." —Chelsea Humphrey

