These Are The Best Book Covers Of 2020

So good you'll want to frame them.

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 28, 2020, at 2:48 p.m. ET

True Love by Sarah Gerard; design by Joanne O’Neill (Harper)

Harper


Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo; design by Erin Fitzsimmons; art by Bijou Karman (Quill Tree Books)

Quill Tree Books

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson; design by Erin Fitzsimmons; art by Rachelle Baker (Katherine Tegen Books)

Katherine Tegen Books

The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun; design by Sinem Erkas; photo by Jasmin Sander (Counterpoint Press)

Counterpoint Press

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier; design by Emily Mahon; art by Tallboy/Night Watch Studios (Doubleday)

Doubleday Books

Little Scratch by Rebecca Watson; design by Emily Mahon; photo by Tamara Staples (Doubleday)

Doubleday

The Illness Lesson by Clare Beams; design by Emily Mahon; art by Michelle Kingdom (Doubleday)

Doubleday Books

The Standardization of Demoralization Procedures by Jen Hofmann; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Little, Brown and Company)

Little, Brown and Company

Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Riverhead)

Riverhead Books

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Riverhead)

Riverhead

Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart; design by Christopher Moisan; photo by Peter Marlow/Magnum (Grove Press)

Grove Press

Life Events by Karolina Waclawiak; design by Alex Merto; photo by Steve Fitch (FSG)

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper; design by Alex Merto (Grand Central)

Grand Central

The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix; design by Andie Reid; illustration by Liz Wheaton (Quirk Books)

Quirk Books

Aphasia by Javier Cárdenas; design by Thomas Colligan (FSG)

FSG

The Great Indoors by Emily Anthes; design by Thomas Colligan; illustration by Rose Wong (Scientific American / FSG)

Scientific American / FSG

Self Care by Leigh Stein; design by Lynn Buckley (Penguin Books)

Penguin Books

A Certain Hunger by Chelsea G. Summers; design by Jaya Nicely (Unnamed Press)

Unnamed Press

Hysteria by Jessica Gross; design by Jaya Nicely; art by Xiao Wang (Unnamed Press)

Unnamed Press

Want by Lynn Steger Strong; design by Jaya Miceli (Henry Holt & Co.)

Henry Holt & Co.

Red Pill by Hari Kunzru; design by John Gall (Knopf)

Knopf

The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe; design by John Gall; photo by Robert Jones (Knopf)

Knopf

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu; design by Tyler Comrie (Pantheon)

Pantheon

Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby; design by Tyler Comrie (Knopf)

Knopf

A Burning by Megha Majumdar; design by Tyler Comrie (Knopf)

Knopf

Lobizona by Romina Garber; design by Kerri Resnick; illustration by Daria Hlazatova (Wednesday Books)

Wednesday Books

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez; design by the author (Page Street Books)

Page Street Books

A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet; design by David High (W. W. Norton)

W. W. Norton

Verge by Lidia Yuknavitch; design by Rachel Willey (Riverhead)

Riverhead

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia; design by Faceout Studio/Tim Green (Del Rey)

Del Rey

Zigzags by Kamala Puligandla; design by Kassia Rico (Not a Cult)

Not a Cult

A Lover’s Discourse by Xiaolu Guo; design by Suzanne Dean (Grove Press)

Grove Press

Dance on Saturday by Elwin Cotman; art by Christopher Myers (Small Beer Press)

Small Beer Press

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth; design by Filip Peraić (Levine Querido)

Levine Querido

Early Departures by Justin A. Reynolds; design by David DeWitt; art by Stephanie Singleton (Katherine Tegen Books)

Katherine Tegen Books

The Math Campers by Dan Chiasson; design by Kelly Blair (Knopf)

Knopf

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender; design by Chris Kwon; illustration by Alex Cabal (Balzer + Bray)

Balzer + Bray

Memorial by Bryan Washington; design by Na Kim (Riverhead)

Riverhead

Talking Animals by Joni Murphy; design by Na Kim, photo by Daniel Gebhart de Koekkoek (FSG)

FSG

I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg; design by Na Kim (FSG)

FSG

Luster by Raven Leilani; design by Na Kim; photo by Cory Vanderploeg (FSG)

FSG

Sad Janet by Lucie Britsch; design by Na Kim (Riverhead)

Riverhead

The Shame by Makenna Goodman; design by Mary Austin Speaker; art by Leanne Shapton (Milkweed Editions)

Milkweed Editions

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil; design by Mary Austin Speaker; art by Fumi Nakamura (Milkweed Editions)

Milkweed Editions

Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor; design by Jamie Keenan (New Directions)

New Directions

The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke; design by Dana Li; art by Anka Lavriv (Erewhon)

Erewhon

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro; design by Jenna Stempel-Lobell (Tor Teen)

Tor Teen

The Inner Coast by Donovan Hohn; design by Sarahmay Wilkinson (W. W. Norton)

W. W. Norton

Each of Us Killers by Jenny Bhatt; design by Harshad Marathe (7.13 Books)

7.13 Books

Eat a Peach by David Chang; design by Ian Dingman (Clarkson Potter)

Clarkson Potter

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark; design by Henry Sene Yee (Tordotcom)

Tordotcom

Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker; design by David Curtis (Tordotcom)

Tordotcom

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke; design by David Mann (Bloomsbury)

Bloomsbury

Cuyahoga by Pete Beatty; design by Matt Dorfman (Scribner)

Scribner

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam; design by Sara Wood (Ecco)

Ecco

Long Live the Post Horn! by Vigdis Hjorth; design by Rumors (Verso)

Verso

The New One by Mike Birbiglia with J. Hope Stein; design by Wendy MacNaughton and Crystal English Sacca (Grand Central Publishing)

Grand Central Publishing

The Sprawl by Jason Diamond; design by Kyle G. Hunter (Coffee House Press)

Coffee House Press

Lakewood by Megan Giddings; design by Stephen Brayda; art by Yulia Bas (Amistad)

Amistad

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick; design by Debra Sfetsios-Conover; illustration by Levente Szabo (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

McElderry Books

What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron; design by Nicole Caputo (Catapult)

Catapult

Docile by K.M. Sparza; design by Jamie Stafford-Hill; photo by Yuri Arcurs (Tordotcom)

Tordotcom

Block Seventeen by Kimiko Guthrie; design by Kathryn Galloway English (Blackstone Publishing)

Blackstone Publishing

Here Is the Sweet Hand by Francine J. Harris, FSG; design by Crisis, art by Shanequa Gay

FSG

You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria; design by Elsie Lyons; art by Bo Feng Lin (Avon)

Avon

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel; design by Abby Weintraub (Knopf)

Knopf

The Ice Cream Man & Other Stories by Sam Pink; design by Michael Salu; art by Ben Styer (Soft Skull Press)

Soft Skull Press

Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing; design by Kelly Winton (W. W. Norton)

W. W. Norton

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn; design by Rodrigo Corral; art by Matt Buck; lettering by Na Kim (MCDxFSG)

MCDxFSG

Temporary by Hilary Leichter; design by Sarah Evenson (Coffee House Press)

Coffee House Press

The Lightness by Emily Temple; design by Ploy Siripant; art by Beth Hoeckel (William Morrow)

William Morrow

The Party Upstairs by Lee Conell; design by Stephanie Ross (Penguin Press)

Penguin Press

My Baby First Birthday by Jenny Zhang; design by Jakob Vala; photo by Li Shixiong (Tin House)

Tin House

The Magical Language of Others by E.J. Koh; design by Jakob Vala; art by Mi-Kyung Choi (Tin House)

Tin House

CORRECTION

Jaya Nicely designed the covers of Hysteria and A Certain Hunger. A previous version of this post credited a different designer.


