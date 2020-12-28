These Are The Best Book Covers Of 2020
So good you'll want to frame them.
True Love by Sarah Gerard; design by Joanne O’Neill (Harper)
Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo; design by Erin Fitzsimmons; art by Bijou Karman (Quill Tree Books)
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson; design by Erin Fitzsimmons; art by Rachelle Baker (Katherine Tegen Books)
The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun; design by Sinem Erkas; photo by Jasmin Sander (Counterpoint Press)
Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier; design by Emily Mahon; art by Tallboy/Night Watch Studios (Doubleday)
Little Scratch by Rebecca Watson; design by Emily Mahon; photo by Tamara Staples (Doubleday)
The Illness Lesson by Clare Beams; design by Emily Mahon; art by Michelle Kingdom (Doubleday)
The Standardization of Demoralization Procedures by Jen Hofmann; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Little, Brown and Company)
Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Riverhead)
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett; design by Lauren Peters-Collaer (Riverhead)
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart; design by Christopher Moisan; photo by Peter Marlow/Magnum (Grove Press)
Life Events by Karolina Waclawiak; design by Alex Merto; photo by Steve Fitch (FSG)
We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper; design by Alex Merto (Grand Central)
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix; design by Andie Reid; illustration by Liz Wheaton (Quirk Books)
Aphasia by Javier Cárdenas; design by Thomas Colligan (FSG)
The Great Indoors by Emily Anthes; design by Thomas Colligan; illustration by Rose Wong (Scientific American / FSG)
Self Care by Leigh Stein; design by Lynn Buckley (Penguin Books)
A Certain Hunger by Chelsea G. Summers; design by Jaya Nicely (Unnamed Press)
Hysteria by Jessica Gross; design by Jaya Nicely; art by Xiao Wang (Unnamed Press)
Want by Lynn Steger Strong; design by Jaya Miceli (Henry Holt & Co.)
The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe; design by John Gall; photo by Robert Jones (Knopf)
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu; design by Tyler Comrie (Pantheon)
Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby; design by Tyler Comrie (Knopf)
A Burning by Megha Majumdar; design by Tyler Comrie (Knopf)
Lobizona by Romina Garber; design by Kerri Resnick; illustration by Daria Hlazatova (Wednesday Books)
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez; design by the author (Page Street Books)
A Children’s Bible by Lydia Millet; design by David High (W. W. Norton)
Verge by Lidia Yuknavitch; design by Rachel Willey (Riverhead)
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia; design by Faceout Studio/Tim Green (Del Rey)
Zigzags by Kamala Puligandla; design by Kassia Rico (Not a Cult)
A Lover’s Discourse by Xiaolu Guo; design by Suzanne Dean (Grove Press)
Dance on Saturday by Elwin Cotman; art by Christopher Myers (Small Beer Press)
Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth; design by Filip Peraić (Levine Querido)
Early Departures by Justin A. Reynolds; design by David DeWitt; art by Stephanie Singleton (Katherine Tegen Books)
The Math Campers by Dan Chiasson; design by Kelly Blair (Knopf)
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender; design by Chris Kwon; illustration by Alex Cabal (Balzer + Bray)
Talking Animals by Joni Murphy; design by Na Kim, photo by Daniel Gebhart de Koekkoek (FSG)
I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg; design by Na Kim (FSG)
Luster by Raven Leilani; design by Na Kim; photo by Cory Vanderploeg (FSG)
The Shame by Makenna Goodman; design by Mary Austin Speaker; art by Leanne Shapton (Milkweed Editions)
World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil; design by Mary Austin Speaker; art by Fumi Nakamura (Milkweed Editions)
Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor; design by Jamie Keenan (New Directions)
The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke; design by Dana Li; art by Anka Lavriv (Erewhon)
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro; design by Jenna Stempel-Lobell (Tor Teen)
The Inner Coast by Donovan Hohn; design by Sarahmay Wilkinson (W. W. Norton)
Each of Us Killers by Jenny Bhatt; design by Harshad Marathe (7.13 Books)
Eat a Peach by David Chang; design by Ian Dingman (Clarkson Potter)
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark; design by Henry Sene Yee (Tordotcom)
Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker; design by David Curtis (Tordotcom)
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke; design by David Mann (Bloomsbury)
Cuyahoga by Pete Beatty; design by Matt Dorfman (Scribner)
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam; design by Sara Wood (Ecco)
Long Live the Post Horn! by Vigdis Hjorth; design by Rumors (Verso)
The New One by Mike Birbiglia with J. Hope Stein; design by Wendy MacNaughton and Crystal English Sacca (Grand Central Publishing)
The Sprawl by Jason Diamond; design by Kyle G. Hunter (Coffee House Press)
Lakewood by Megan Giddings; design by Stephen Brayda; art by Yulia Bas (Amistad)
I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick; design by Debra Sfetsios-Conover; illustration by Levente Szabo (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
What Happens at Night by Peter Cameron; design by Nicole Caputo (Catapult)
Docile by K.M. Sparza; design by Jamie Stafford-Hill; photo by Yuri Arcurs (Tordotcom)
Block Seventeen by Kimiko Guthrie; design by Kathryn Galloway English (Blackstone Publishing)
Here Is the Sweet Hand by Francine J. Harris, FSG; design by Crisis, art by Shanequa Gay
You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria; design by Elsie Lyons; art by Bo Feng Lin (Avon)
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel; design by Abby Weintraub (Knopf)
The Ice Cream Man & Other Stories by Sam Pink; design by Michael Salu; art by Ben Styer (Soft Skull Press)
Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing; design by Kelly Winton (W. W. Norton)
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn; design by Rodrigo Corral; art by Matt Buck; lettering by Na Kim (MCDxFSG)
Temporary by Hilary Leichter; design by Sarah Evenson (Coffee House Press)
The Lightness by Emily Temple; design by Ploy Siripant; art by Beth Hoeckel (William Morrow)
The Party Upstairs by Lee Conell; design by Stephanie Ross (Penguin Press)
My Baby First Birthday by Jenny Zhang; design by Jakob Vala; photo by Li Shixiong (Tin House)
The Magical Language of Others by E.J. Koh; design by Jakob Vala; art by Mi-Kyung Choi (Tin House)
CORRECTION
Jaya Nicely designed the covers of Hysteria and A Certain Hunger. A previous version of this post credited a different designer.
