9 Really Great Places To Buy Books Online

From audiobooks at Libro.fm to print books from Bookshop.org to e-books from Kobo, you have more options than you might realize.

Getty / saulgranda

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: Bookshop has been positioned as the key competitor of Amazon in book e-commerce, allowing independent bookstores to sell and fulfill through an account on Bookshop as opposed to managing their own online orders. Customers can search for independent bookstore partners to support, so that the full profits from any purchases they make will go directly to that bookstore. Proceeds from purchases made independent of any specific bookstore are divided among independent bookstores, regardless of if they're partnered with the site. (BuzzFeed is currently an affiliate partner of Bookshop.)

Perks: User-friendly site

Extensive inventory

Competitive pricing

Countless curated lists from bookstores, book media, and influencers

Gives over 75% of profits to bookstores, authors, and affiliate partners Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: Biblio has been online marketplace for booksellers since 2003. In 2005, they also launched their nonprofit foundation, Biblioworks, which assists in international book drives and distributes to hospitals, prisons, schools, and underfunded communities around the world.

Perks: Great user experience — extensive advanced search system allows you to limit to your most specific preferences while searching bookstores by location allows you to browse inventories as if you were in the shop

Massive inventory

Paid rewards program

Supports independent bookstores around the world

Committed to global social responsibility through donations to literacy and environmental initiatives Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Portland, Oregon–based institution is one of the world's largest independent bookstores. For my money, its online arm rivals any of the e-commerce giants — and beats many. Perks: Extensive secondhand book collection — you can even sign up to find out when specific titles are available used

Regular sales — check out their current 20% off sale on a curated list of must-read Japanese fiction



Staff expertise, great blog

Flat-rate $3.99 shipping, free shipping over $50

Buys books remotely Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: ThriftBooks describes itself as "the world's largest online independent used book seller" but despite their size (over 13 million titles!) they manage to maintain the general vibe of a local shop, and their staff recommendations and used book descriptions suggest a team of true book lovers. Plus, they have a proven history of giving back: They profit-share with libraries; partner with nonprofits to donate books to underfunded schools, prison libraries, and more; and they're committed to eco-friendly practices. Perks: Massive secondhand inventory

Low prices



Rewards program

Hand-graded (i.e., accurately described) books

Free shipping over $10

User-friendly app

Solid staff picks Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: Alibris has been selling used books online since 1998 and now boasts an inventory of over 170 million items that customers can buy directly from independent sellers around the world.

Perks: Extensive selection, especially in used textbooks

International sellers

Thorough search and rating systems

Select free-shipping collections

Also sells music and movies Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Getty / saulgranda

Who they are: Scribd launched in 2007 as a publishing platform but has since expanded into a reading and listening subscription platform, though its library is limited (but growing). Where it excels is in its collection of niche user-uploaded documents, especially academic papers and sheet music. Perks: Unlimited downloads, albeit from a limited library — be sure to browse (or test out their free trial) before committing

Intuitive app and user experience

Cheap ($9.99/month) subscription fee Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda

Find: Ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, journals, and magazines Who they are: OverDrive and Libby are apps that allow readers to borrow e-books, audiobooks, and more from participating libraries for free. Libby is the recommended and most current app, though OverDrive has better accessibility, multimedia streaming, and multi-language features. (OverDrive's Sora app is specifically for students.) Perks: Free books!

Intuitive app and user experience

Allows you to support your public library

Available to library members around the world

Available across multiple devices

Strong social media and user community Check it out.

Getty / saulgranda