12 Ways To Bring More Kindness Into Your Life

In her book The Art of Kindness , author and illustrator Meredith Gaston writes about the importance of kindness in a healthy, happy life. Below is an excerpt from the book listing simple acts of kindness to improve your home, workplace, and community.

1. Give genuine, creative compliments to your loved ones, especially ones you know will make them feel really good. We should never become so familiar with those closest to us that we forget to notice and admire them as they deserve.



2. Take the initiative to do little jobs around the house without prompting, such as washing the dishes, sweeping the floor, making a cup of tea for a loved one, or making the bed with care.

3. Make time each day to listen to your loved ones with your undivided attention. Set aside all distractions and listen actively without judgment or interruption. This practice allows your home to become a safe haven for openness and communication.

4. Make special effort to notice people who need to be included and welcome them in. Nobody should feel lonely. Just imagine how you would feel if you were the one on the outer.

5. Write thoughtful love notes to your partner, children, or friends for no particular occasion, and dispatch them liberally.

6. Look up from your device, make eye contact, and say hello — it makes a world of difference. Colleagues can pass one another daily, not knowing one another by name. We enrich our own and each other’s lives when we care enough to greet one another and wish each other well.