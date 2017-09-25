BuzzFeed News

9 Pieces Of Advice That Will Get You Past A Creative Slump

"It's never too late to begin again."

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on September 25, 2017, at 3:55 p.m. ET

Artist and author (and former BuzzFeed writer) Adam J. Kurtz does a great job of expressing the unique anxiety that often comes with being a creative person.

being literally any type of creative person 😩
Adam J. Kurtz @adamjk

being literally any type of creative person 😩

@adamjk / Twitter

Exhibit A.

Adam's new book, Things Are What You Make Of Them, is page after page of notes that serve as little nudges out of creative slumps and the negative self-talk that often accompanies them. Below are some of our favorites.

1.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House
2.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

3.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

4.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

5.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House
6.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

7.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

8.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

9.

Adam J. Kurtz / Penguin Random House

You can find more information about Things Are What You Make Of Them here.

Penguin Random House
