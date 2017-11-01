Razorbill, Marina Waters

Turtles All The Way Down is John Green’s first novel since his massively successful hit The Fault in Our Stars, and on the surface, it has all the ingredients of a typical John Green novel: loss, eccentric teenagers, adventure, young love. The story follows Aza and her best friend Daisy as they search for information regarding the disappearance of a local billionaire in exchange for a $100,000 reward. But the plot isn’t what drives the book; rather, it’s Aza’s struggle with OCD, which for her manifests in “thought spirals” that she can’t seem to escape. The time we spend inside Aza’s mind is both the most fascinating and difficult part of the book to read. Often, words can fall short when trying to describe what it really feels like to have mental health issues, but the way Green, who lives with OCD himself, manages to explain Aza’s all-consuming thoughts makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of her thought spirals, too. The ending will stop you in your tracks, leaving you both devastated and hopeful at the same time. You don't need to have what Aza refers to as "invasive" thoughts to empathize with what she's going through — anyone who's experienced how scary it can be when thoughts take on a life of their own will feel an instant connection to this gripping novel. –Ciera Velarde

