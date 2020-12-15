 Skip To Content
What Did You Read This Year?

Pandemic slump? Quarantine read-a-thon? We want to know.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on December 15, 2020, at 4:11 p.m. ET

In many ways, 2020 was an onslaught of nightmare events, surrounding the pandemic, social injustice, the burning planet, and a presidential election we're somehow still talking about, to name just a few. For those who could focus on reading, books were a means of escape, hope, or even empowerment. For others, there was the pandemic reading slump. And the publishing industry as a whole shifted, too — from the transition to virtual events, to the devastating bookstore closures, to the racial reckoning and consequent highlighting of antiracism reading guides, to the expanding influence of publishers that already dominate the market. (See: Penguin Random House's purchase of Simon & Schuster.)

We want to know how your reading habits changed this year. What did you love or hate? How did books get you through 2020? To participate, submit your responses here. You may be contacted by a reporter for follow-up questions depending on the answers given.

