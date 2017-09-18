BuzzFeed News

Roger Ailes Was Memorialized At The Emmys And People Were Angry

The late Fox News patriarch was accused of sexual harassment by more than 20 women before his death in May of this year.

By Ariane Lange

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 10:57 p.m. ET

Late Fox News patriarch Roger Ailes died in May, but less than a year prior, he was accused of sexual harassment by more than 20 women.

One woman told The Cut that Ailes engaged in &quot;psychological torture&quot; of her for more than 20 years, pressuring her into performing oral sex on him, among disturbing allegations. New York Magazine reported that Ailes told one of his anchors, Gretchen Carlson, &quot;I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago, and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better.&quot;And in an interview with the magazine, another former television producer recalled Ailes telling her, “If you want to make it in New York City in the TV business, you’re going to have to fuck me, and you’re going to do that with anyone I tell you to.”
One woman told The Cut that Ailes engaged in "psychological torture" of her for more than 20 years, pressuring her into performing oral sex on him, among disturbing allegations.

New York Magazine reported that Ailes told one of his anchors, Gretchen Carlson, "I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago, and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better."

And in an interview with the magazine, another former television producer recalled Ailes telling her, “If you want to make it in New York City in the TV business, you’re going to have to fuck me, and you’re going to do that with anyone I tell you to.”

As a result, many people were perplexed when the he was honored in the In Memoriam segment at the 2017 Emmys.

RT if you threw something at yr TV when Roger Ailes came up in the "In Memoriam" montage
RIP Roger Ailes grab that cloud pussy in heaven! #Emmys
Thank God we are the polar opposite of the Trump crowd, right?
When Roger Ailes gets prominent billing in the In Memoriam montage.
Touching shoutout to Roger Ailes in hell during the Emmys In Memoriam montage.
People were particularly disturbed that Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the iconic performers and mother-daughter duo, were in the same segment with Ailes, as well as Mary Tyler Moore, the pioneering actor and producer, and the beloved American journalist Gwen Ifill.

Hey #Emmys, Please don't put Roger Ailes on the same list as Gwen Ifill, ever. #NotBuyingIt
A representative for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News's request for a comment on the decision.

