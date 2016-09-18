BuzzFeed News

Matt LeBlanc Joked About Emilia Clarke's Body At The Emmys

Tonight he is America's gross uncle.

By Ariane Lange

Posted on September 18, 2016, at 7:56 p.m. ET

This moment between Emilia Clarke and Matt LeBlanc on the Emmys red carpet began innocently enough: They traded inanities about who was the bigger fan of whom.

Clarke, who is nominated for an Emmy for her leading role on Game of Thrones, was very gracious.
Clarke, who is nominated for an Emmy for her leading role on Game of Thrones, was very gracious.

Then, E! cut to LeBlanc and host Jason Kennedy, who asked him whether he was a "big fan of Game of Thrones."

"Yeah, I saw the first season, and I kind of fell out of touch with it," LeBlanc said. "I guess that's when she started getting naked, so I need to catch up."

He laughed...

Other people died inside.

Every woman ever after #MattLeBlanc said he only wants to watch #GOT cause Emilia Clarke gets naked 😒 #Emmys
Kelli Boyle @kellixboyle

#Emmys disrespectful with the whole Matt Leblanc thing like why? 💜 you Emilia Clarke way to hold such grace&amp;smiles. E News that was a fail.
Sammi May @SLittleSecrets

Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clark he should start watching second season of GOT cause she starts getting naked is too much. Creep.
Fernanda Chaves @fernandruska1

It’s a night when she’s made a huge professional achievement, but let’s not forget she’s a sex object!

LeBlanc's representative did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
LeBlanc's representative did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

