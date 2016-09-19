Jill Soloway Compared Donald Trump To Hitler At The Emmys

Transparent creator Jill Soloway took Donald Trump to task backstage on Sunday at the Emmy Awards.

In the press room after her for win for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Soloway talked about the Republican presidential candidate's campaign relying on racist and misogynistic rhetoric and compared him to Hitler.



"Jews were otherized in Nazi Germany to gain political power for Hitler, and right now Donald Trump is doing the same thing," said Soloway (who is Jewish), according to The Hollywood Reporter. "He's otherizing people. He calls women pigs if they don’t look like beauty pageant contestants. He blames Muslims and Mexicans for our problems. He makes fun of disabled people. This is otherizing with a capital O. And has been used in our history before to start and win wars, and he needs to be called out every chance he gets for being one of the most dangerous monsters to ever approach our lifetimes. He's a complete dangerous monster and any moment that I have to call Trump out for being a inheritor to Hitler, I will."