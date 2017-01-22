Powerful Earthquake Strikes Near Papua New Guinea

The US Geological Survey reported an 8.0 magnitude quake 40 km off the coast of the island nation.

An powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Panguna, Papua New Guinea, early Sunday morning.



The US Geological Survey reported it was a magnitude 8.0 quake.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" and could affect Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Nauru, Vanuatu, parts of the Federated States of Micronesia, and Indonesia.

This is a developing story. Check back later




