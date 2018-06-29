Donald Trump Met The Miami Pool Attendant Whom Jerry Falwell Jr. Backed In A Business Venture

Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer and Falwell’s friend, was also at Liberty University when Trump and the pool attendant met.

Six months after evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife befriended a Miami hotel pool attendant in 2012, the young man was introduced to Donald Trump during a visit to the large religious school Falwell runs, Liberty University, according to a photograph sent to BuzzFeed News.

As BuzzFeed News reported in May, a civil lawsuit in Miami alleges that Falwell and his wife met the young man, Giancarlo Granda, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, where Granda worked as a pool attendant. They became close, and the Falwells flew Granda in a private plane and later set him up as part owner of a $4.65 million business venture in Miami Beach, according to the suit, sources, and state and local business and property records.

Liberty University owns the rights to the photo of Granda meeting Trump, according to the photographer who took it. Over a period of three weeks, the university’s public relations department did not respond to numerous email and phone requests by BuzzFeed News for permission to publish the photo.

Falwell and his attorney did not respond to questions about why Granda was visiting the university while Trump was there, and why he was introduced to Trump, who was then a reality show host and real estate magnate. Granda and his attorney also declined to comment. Granda’s LinkedIn page says he has a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University but makes no mention of Liberty University.

Trump visited Liberty University Sept. 24, 2012, to give the convocation address. Accompanying him, according to a video posted on the school’s website, was his fixer, Michael Cohen.