This Is What Life Is Like For Nepal's Earthquake Victims

A year after the earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people , Nepalis living in the most isolated parts of the country are struggling to rebuild their lives. Pictures by Anup Kaphle and Pradeep Bashyal for BuzzFeed News.

UIYA, Nepal — Nepal is still struggling to get back on its feet a year after two major earthquakes struck the country, killing nearly 9,000 people and forcing a million more to abandon their homes. Many of the victims are still homeless and living in desperate conditions in isolated villages across the country.

Getting to these out-of-the-way villages is not easy. The trails that lead to some of them, which were near the epicenter and among the hardest hit, are steep, rocky — at times almost impassable — and filled with the stench of donkey urine and dung.

In these remote hamlets, tucked between towering mountains, people are struggling even to get to the nearest market or hospital because the trails and bridges are still in tatters. The government’s reconstruction program is moving at a snail’s pace, leaving the poorest people, already scrabbling to make a living, with little reason for hope.

Very few government officials have come to places like Uiya, in the northern Gorkha region, to see for themselves what the quake did to the villages. “I don’t know what someone from the government looks like. I have never seen or met anyone from the government in my life,” said Kancha Gurung, a farmer in Uiya, who asked if we could show photos of his hut to the government in Kathmandu.

This is what life is like for people who lost everything in the earthquake and a year later, continue to live in terrible conditions.