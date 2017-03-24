This Is What Happened When Marine Le Pen Went To Moscow

Mikhail Klimentyev / AFP / Getty Images

Putin reportedly told Le Pen that Russia had no intentions to influence the upcoming French election. "We don't want to influence in any way the events going on [in France], but reserve our right to communicate with all representatives of the country's political powers, as our partners do in Europe and in the US," Putin said.

Le Pen's visit to Moscow comes just a month before the hotly contested French presidential election.