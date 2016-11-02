Inside The Voting Booth In Countries Around The World

Everyone in Australia gets two pieces of paper during election time. On the first, Aussies rank the candidates from most favorable to least favorable for the country's House of Representatives. It decides who their local representative, or MP, is, and the party with the most MPs gets to form the government and their leader becomes the prime minister.

The second piece of paper decides who makes up the Senate. It's so big that it's often nicknamed the "table cloth" and because Aussies like to take the piss, many are returned with graffiti.

Voting is also compulsory in Australia. If you don't vote you get a $20 fine.