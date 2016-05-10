These Comedians Were Arrested Over Their Facebook Videos Mocking The Egyptian President The young satirists, all between the ages of 19 and 21, were charged with inciting protests and insulting the country. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Egyptian police have arrested members of a satirical group for mocking the country's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in video clips on Facebook. via Facebook



Authorities searched the homes of all six members of the group on Sunday, and arrested the youngest member first. Despite court orders to release him, state prosecutors appealed the decision and kept him in detention. On Monday, police went back and arrested four other members from a home in Cairo. The group — who are all between the ages of 19 and 21 — have been accused of "inciting anti-government protests" and "insulting state institutions."

Awlad el-Shawarea, which means "Street Children," gained a huge following online after the 2011 uprising, and are known for their raw selfie-style videos on their Facebook page , where they discuss social and political issues. via Facebook

"These are silly charges and they should be released," Mohamed Othman, the lawyer representing the group, told BuzzFeed News. "But as you know, we live in a country where you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

In their latest video uploaded to their Facebook page last week, the group spoke about President Sisi, mimicking his words from one of his speeches. They also said the newspapers should behave themselves and not give too much coverage to what Sisi says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another video posted last month, in which the group talked about Egypt's transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, has more than 2 million likes and has been shared by more than 50,000 people. "My mom told me don't take anything that doesn't belong to you," they say in the video, imitating a statement made by Sisi during a speech he gave to explain why he handed over the islands.

Online, Egyptians have expressed anger and mocked authorities for arresting young men while the country faces bigger, more real problems.



ADVERTISEMENT

الدولة الفاشلة، معرفتش تحمي جنودها لا في سينا ولا حلون ومعرفتش تطفي حريق العتبة بس قبضت على كل أفراد فرقة #أطفال_شوارع علشان تحافظ ع الأمن The failed state didn't know how to protect our soldiers in the Sinai or in Helwan. It didn't know how to put off the huge fire in Cairo, but has arrested all the members of "Street Children" group to protect us.

فرقة #أطفال_شوارع المسرحية اتقبض عليهم كلهم امبارح من مكانين مختلفين.. متخيلين قوة الأمن؟ قولي بقه القوة ده بتروح فين في حوادث القتل والسرقة "Street Children" members were arrested from two different locations. Can you see how strong our security is? Where is the security against actual crimes like stealing and killing?

#صباح_ON ـ #خالد_تليمة: مفيش دولة بتحارب #الإرهاب وبتحجر على الرأي ومتضامن مع فرقة #أطفال_الشوارع #ONtveg https://t.co/h9BbeVOsR8 The country is not facing terrorism and other real problems, so just go ahead and arrest kids.

السيسى دة عفريت هيقبض على البلد كلها ويبلبط فيها لوحدة ويصيف براحتة #اطفال_الشوارع Wow. Sisi is a very smart guy — he will arrest everyone and then live here alone.

The young satirists' detention comes amid a wave of other arrests of journalists and activists, which followed anti-government protests last month over President Sisi’s decision to hand over the two islands to Saudi Arabia.

