South Asia Is Also Experiencing The Worst Flooding In Decades And The Photos Are Horrifying

Extreme rainfall has led to devastating floods across Nepal, India, and Bangladesh, killing nearly 1,400 people and displacing millions.

By Anup Kaphle

Headshot of Anup Kaphle

Anup Kaphle

BuzzFeed News Deputy World Editor

Last updated on September 6, 2017, at 7:05 a.m. ET

Posted on August 29, 2017, at 6:19 a.m. ET

A woman wades through a flooded village in Bihar, India.
Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters

Heavy monsoon rains of historic proportions have slammed Nepal, Bangladesh, and India for weeks, leading to what international rescue and aid organizations say is the worst flooding in decades.

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed by the flooding and landslides in the three countries so far, while millions continue to be displaced from their homes. Torrential monsoon rains have destroyed tens of thousands of houses, schools, and hospitals, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The agency estimates that almost 41 million people have been affected in three countries.

Many of the flooded areas already have high rates of malnutrition. The disaster has raised concerns of food shortages and water-borne diseases, as thousands of hectares of farms have been washed away and relief work continues to be disrupted by continuous rain. As water from the floods recede in parts of Nepal and Bangladesh, Reuters said nearly 80,000 people have been hit by diarrhea, malaria and dengue fever.

This is what the floods have done to millions across Nepal, Bangladesh, and India.

A woman looks out from her house in Janakpur, Nepal.
Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

A Nepali man carries his goat on his shoulder as he moves to safer ground at Topa village in Saptari district.
Narendra Shrestha / EPA

Bangladesh has experienced heavy monsoon rains this year, flooding more than a third of the low-lying areas and killing at least 134 people.
A.M. Ahad / AP

Two boys stand on a banana raft in Assam, India. At least 850 people have been killed in the flood-affected states across the country.
Anupam Nath / AP

An Indian woman stands outside her damaged house in Runi village in Gujarat.
Ajit Solanki / AP

Nepalis swim with a rubber ring in a flooded area in Parsa district.
Manish Paudel / AFP / Getty Images

A man tries to cross a flooded street in Birgunj, Nepal. Heavy rains have hit more than a dozen districts in the country&#x27;s far eastern region as well as some areas in the west.
Manish Paudel / AP

A man floats his dead nephew away in the Koshi river outside a village in Nepal, after the family could not find any dry land to bury the child. Read more about this here.
Narendra Shrestha / EPA / REX / Shutterstock

A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters

An Indian woman holds a goat while sitting on a makeshift raft in Koliabor village in Assam.
Biju Boro / AFP / Getty Images

A child and his father walk through a flooded area in Bogra, Bangladesh.
Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters

A boy rows a makeshift raft as he transports a woman and a cooking gas cylinder through the flood waters in Assam, India.
Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters

A Nepali man tries to cross flood water at Topa village in Saptari district.
Narendra Shrestha / EPA

Houses are partially submerged by floods in Morigaon district in Assam.
Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters

Flood-affected villagers move out in search of safer places in Bihar, India.
Aftab Alam Siddiqui / AP

A man walks through a flooded street during a heavy downpour in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura.
Arindam Dey / AFP / Getty Images

People wait in a line to collect drinking water from a municipal tanker at a flooded residential colony in Ahmedabad, India.
Amit Dave / Reuters

Indian one-horned rhinoceroses wade through flood waters at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Assam.
Biju Boro / AFP / Getty Images

A child eats at a makeshift flood shelter in Gaur, about 200 km south of Kathmandu, the Nepali capital.
Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty Images

A Bangladeshi man sits in his flooded shop after heavy rain in Dhaka.
A.m. Ahad / AP

Bangladeshi commuters use a rickshaw to cross a flooded street in Dhaka.
Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images

Flood victims wait for relief supplies in a village east of Gauhati in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Anupam Nath / AP

A Nepali school is surrounded by flood waters in Saptari district.
Niranjan Shrestha / AP

How You Can Help:

The GlobalGiving Foundation, a Washington-based non-profit, has put together a list of organizations that are deeply involved in the local communities in Nepal, India and Bangladesh. You can donate to them here.

